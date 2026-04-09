In Rishikesh, rafters rescued a dog stranded on a rock in the dangerously fast-flowing Ganga river. Trapped by rising water, the distressed animal was skillfully maneuvered onto the raft by the team. A video of the compassionate rescue went viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for the group’s bravery and quick thinking.

A heartwarming rescue in Rishikesh has captured the internet’s attention after a group of rafters saved a dog stranded in the fast-flowing Ganga river. The emotional moment, caught on camera, has since gone viral, drawing praise for the rescuers’ bravery and compassion.

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The video shows the dog trapped on a small rock in the middle of the river as water levels surged dangerously around it. With no way to escape, the animal appeared visibly distressed, struggling to stay safe amid the strong currents. Ganga River, known for its unpredictable flow, can quickly become hazardous, especially during sudden rises in water levels.

In the clip, a group of rafters approaches the stranded dog. One rescuer carefully steps onto a nearby rock, gently calming the frightened animal before skilfully manoeuvring it onto the raft. The team then lifts the dog to safety, where it is seen being comforted by others onboard. The coordinated effort highlights both courage and quick thinking in a risky situation.

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The video, widely shared on social media, has struck an emotional chord with viewers. A caption accompanying the post read: “Moments like these remind us that humanity still exists in its purest form… one act of courage and compassion can save a life.”

Users across platforms praised the rescuers, calling the act a powerful reminder of kindness and empathy. Many described it as a rare moment of positivity, with comments celebrating the rescuers for going out of their way to save a voiceless life.

Such incidents also highlight the unpredictable nature of the Ganga, especially in regions like Rishikesh, where sudden surges in water levels can create dangerous situations for both humans and animals.

In the end, the rescue stands as a simple yet powerful story — one where compassion triumphed over danger, and a small act of bravery restored faith in humanity.

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