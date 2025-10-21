A teacher at Nayakanahatti Sanskrit Vedadhyayana Residential School in Chitradurga allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old student for calling his grandmother. The video went viral, and the teacher has gone missing. Police have filed a case.

Chitradurga: A disturbing incident has come to light from Chitradurga district, where a teacher allegedly assaulted a young student for a seemingly trivial reason, calling his grandmother. The incident reportedly took place at the Nayakanahatti Sanskrit Vedadhyayana Residential School in Challakere taluk. The episode has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns over the safety and well-being of children in residential institutions.

Victim and Accused Teacher Identified

The victim, Tarun, a nine-year-old student from North Karnataka, is enrolled at the residential school affiliated with the Guru Tipperudraswamy temple. The accused, Viresh Hiremath, serves as the head teacher of the institution. According to reports, the assault occurred after the teacher discovered that Tarun had contacted his grandmother, prompting a violent outburst.

Brutal Assault Captured on Video

In the disturbing footage circulating online, Head Teacher Viresh Hiremath can be seen kicking the young boy and throwing him to the ground. The teacher reportedly threatened, “I won’t spare you if you call from another number.” The cruelty displayed in the video has sparked widespread outrage among locals and netizens alike.

Teacher Goes Missing After Incident

Following the circulation of the video, Viresh Hiremath has reportedly gone missing. In response, Gangadharappa, the temple’s executive officer, lodged a formal complaint at the Nayakanahatti Police Station. The police have registered a case and are actively searching for the absconding teacher.

Public Outrage and Demands for Justice

The incident has ignited discussions on social media about child safety, the responsibilities of educators, and the need for stricter monitoring in residential schools. Authorities have assured the public that strict action will be taken against the accused once apprehended.