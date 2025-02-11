Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting Class 7 student in Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, government school teacher Sundara Vadivel was arrested for allegedly harassing a Class 7 student after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has seen a series of alarming incidents involving school teachers accused of sexual harassment and assault, leading to multiple arrests across various districts. In Tiruppur, a government school teacher, Sundara Vadivel, was taken into custody for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 7 student. The incident was exposed after the victim’s parents reported the matter to the headmaster, prompting the Tiruppur South Police to initiate an investigation.

A team headed by District Child Protection Officer Riyas Ahmed carried out an investigation, during which the affected student’s parents and all classmates were individually interviewed. Additionally, written complaints were gathered as part of the inquiry.

District Child Protection Officer Riyas Ahmed confirmed that a seventh-grade teacher engaged in inappropriate behavior with students. He stated that parents and students were interviewed separately as part of the investigation. A formal complaint has been received, and legal action will be taken accordingly.
After the investigation, the police arrested Sundara Vadivel, and legal proceedings are currently in progress.

In a separate incident in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, a government school teacher was taken into custody for allegedly sexually harassing female students. The accused, 37-year-old Ilaiyakannu, worked as a temporary science teacher for Classes 6 to 10. Following multiple complaints, he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

