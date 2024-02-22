Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MESCOM's alleged negligence sparks devastation: 6 acres of Karnataka coffee plantation up in flames

    A six-acre coffee plantation in Bigganahalli village was ravaged by fire allegedly caused by negligent placement of power line poles by MESCOM. Local farmer Tejas Gowda suffered significant losses, despite a decade of appeals to relocate the poles for safety, leaving the agricultural community devastated.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    A six-acre of coffee plantation fell victim to a raging inferno, allegedly due to the negligence of MESCOM, leaving the agricultural community reeling in despair.

    At Bigganahalli village near KR town in Chikkamagaluru, Tejas Gowda, a local farmer, stood in shock as flames engulfed his cherished coffee plantation, destroying millions worth of pepper, nuts, bananas, and coffee plants. The devastating blaze, ignited by a current power line traversing the heart of the plantation, ripped through the verdant landscape, leaving behind charred remnants of what was once a thriving agricultural haven.

    For a decade, appeals were made to MESCOM to relocate the power line poles that stood ominously amidst the lush greenery, posing a constant threat to the safety of the plantation. However, those pleas fell on deaf ears, and tragically, the warnings went unheeded until disaster struck.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
