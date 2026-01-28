Ramanagara MP C.N. Manjunath announces an eight-acre Toys Park on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway to revive Channapatna’s iconic toy industry, boost tourism, and create a dedicated platform for local artisans and craftsmen.

In a move aimed at reviving the iconic Channapatna toy industry, the Ramanagara district administration has reserved eight acres of land between Channapatna and Ramanagara along the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway corridor for the construction of a Toys Park.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ramanagara MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath said the project would take off once the land is formally handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He was addressing reporters after handing over Bolero vehicles to the Ramanagara Regional Forest Deputy Conservation Division and the Kollegal Cauvery Wildlife Deputy Conservation Division under the CSR initiative of Discovery Village, at the Zilla Panchayat premises in the city.

A Lifeline for Channapatna’s Struggling Toy Makers

Channapatna, globally recognised as the ‘land of toys’, has seen a sharp drop in tourist footfall following the commissioning of the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway. The reduced inflow of visitors has directly impacted local artisans who depend on tourism for their livelihood.

“In this background, a Toys Park has been planned to support toy makers, create a dedicated platform for local artists, and draw tourists back to the region,” Dr. Manjunath said.

The proposed park will not be limited to toy displays alone. Plans include a Silk Museum and restaurants, aimed at offering a complete experience for travellers using the expressway.

Dr. Manjunath said he had personally discussed the project with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has given his consent. Construction will begin immediately after the land transfer process is completed.

Skywalks and Entry–Exit Works to Improve Expressway Safety

Addressing infrastructure concerns on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway, the MP said that skywalk construction at critical points has already begun to ensure pedestrian safety.

He added that entry and exit works on the expressway will commence within the next 15 days, supported by a ₹730 crore grant that has already been released for the purpose.

Concern Over Medical College Without a Hospital

Dr. Manjunath expressed serious concern over the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) administrative building and medical college being constructed near Archakarahalli without an attached hospital.

“Normally, a medical college must have a 450 to 600-bed hospital, but here only the college and university buildings are coming up,” he said.

The proposal to affiliate the Ramanagara District Hospital with the medical college would cause difficulties for both students and patients, he warned. The existing district hospital, with 200–250 beds, is unlikely to meet National Medical Commission (NMC) accreditation norms.

The three-kilometre distance between the Archakarahalli campus and the district hospital would affect academic coordination, emergency services, infrastructure sharing, and effective use of manpower, he added.

Recalling the 2008 original proposal, Dr. Manjunath said it envisaged a 1,000-bed super-specialty hospital, along with nursing and physiotherapy colleges, all funded by RGUHS. “There is no shortage of land. It is unclear why the hospital component is being delayed,” he said.

He has written to Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil and RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr. B.C. Bhagavan, who have assured that the issue will be discussed in the upcoming syndicate meeting.

Retaining Wall Planned to Tackle Elephant Menace

Highlighting human–wildlife conflict in forest-border areas, Dr. Manjunath said the menace of wild elephants has led to both crop damage and loss of human life.

Following inputs from forest officials, Discovery Village is supplying jeeps under its CSR programme to support forest patrols. After discussions with the Forest Minister and senior officials, steps have been taken to construct a retaining wall along the forest edge. The tender process for the project is now in its final stage.

Views on MNREGA Funding Pattern

Commenting on the MNREGA scheme, Dr. Manjunath noted that since 1960 the programme has continued under different names, including Employment Guarantee and Rozgar schemes.

“Earlier, the Centre bore 90 per cent of the cost and the states 10 per cent. Now it is a 60:40 ratio, which ensures shared responsibility,” he said.

He pointed out that the number of guaranteed man-days has been increased from 100 to 125, adding that a workable solution can be achieved if the Centre and states engage in dialogue.

BJP District President Anandaswamy, leaders Gautam Gowda, Prasad Gowda, Pichanagere Jagadish, JD(S) Taluk President Sabbakere Shivalingaiah, Hotel Umesh, Sugganahalli Ramakrishnaiah, and others were present on the occasion.