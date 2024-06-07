Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda Net Worth: Total asset of the ex- Sandalwood Power couple

Chandan Shetty & Niveditha Gowda, famed from Bigg Boss Kannada, split over career & family. Each worth $2.5M, their divorce marks an end to their once-promising union

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda, former Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 contestants, have parted ways due to conflicting views on parenthood and career aspirations

Despite their separation, both Chandan and Niveditha have individually amassed substantial wealth, with reported net worths of approximately $2.5 million each

Niveditha's earnings primarily stem from her successful career as a reality television star, while Chandan has made strides as both a musician and producer

Chandan resides in the luxurious 'Shetty House,' valued at a staggering Rs 2.3 crore, showcasing his affluent lifestyle

Additionally, he owns a sleek Mercedes Benz 9X worth Rs 90 lakh, adding to his opulent possessions of luxury cars and assets

The official granting of their divorce by the Bengaluru family court marks the end of their marriage, which began in 2020

The couple's love story garnered a significant fan following during their stint on the reality show. Chandan's desire for a family conflicted with Niveditha's dedication to her acting career, leading to irreconcilable differences

Niveditha and Chandan's age gap, with Niveditha being younger, was speculated to have played a role in their differing life priorities

Their divorce, though amicable, came as a shock to many of their fans who had followed their journey from the reality show to marriage

As they embark on separate paths, the legacy of Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda continues to captivate audiences, showcasing the complexities of relationships amidst the glare of fame and fortune