Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda Net Worth: Total asset of the ex- Sandalwood Power couple

    Chandan Shetty & Niveditha Gowda, famed from Bigg Boss Kannada, split over career & family. Each worth $2.5M, their divorce marks an end to their once-promising union

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda

    Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda, former Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 contestants, have parted ways due to conflicting views on parenthood and career aspirations

    article_image2

    Chandan Shetty Niveditha gowda divorce

    Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda, former Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 contestants, have parted ways due to conflicting views on parenthood and career aspirations

    article_image3

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda

    Despite their separation, both Chandan and Niveditha have individually amassed substantial wealth, with reported net worths of approximately $2.5 million each

    article_image4

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda

    Niveditha's earnings primarily stem from her successful career as a reality television star, while Chandan has made strides as both a musician and producer

    article_image5

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda

    Chandan resides in the luxurious 'Shetty House,' valued at a staggering Rs 2.3 crore, showcasing his affluent lifestyle

    article_image6

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda

    Additionally, he owns a sleek Mercedes Benz 9X worth Rs 90 lakh, adding to his opulent possessions of luxury cars and assets

    article_image7

    Chandan Shetty Niveditha Gowda

    The official granting of their divorce by the Bengaluru family court marks the end of their marriage, which began in 2020

    article_image8

    Chandan Shetty Niveditha Gowda

    The couple's love story garnered a significant fan following during their stint on the reality show. Chandan's desire for a family conflicted with Niveditha's dedication to her acting career, leading to irreconcilable differences

    article_image9

    Chandan Shetty

    Niveditha and Chandan's age gap, with Niveditha being younger, was speculated to have played a role in their differing life priorities

    article_image10

    Chandan Shetty Niveditha Gowda

    Their divorce, though amicable, came as a shock to many of their fans who had followed their journey from the reality show to marriage

    article_image11

    Chandan Shetty Niveditha Gowda

    As they embark on separate paths, the legacy of Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda continues to captivate audiences, showcasing the complexities of relationships amidst the glare of fame and fortune

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda granted divorce by Bengaluru court; What led to their decision? vkp

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda granted divorce by Bengaluru court; What led to their decision?

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma osf

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma

    Netflix major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience snt

    Netflix's major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience

    Sandalwood couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda seek divorce at Bengaluru family court vkp

    Sandalwood couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda seek divorce at Bengaluru family court

    VIDEO Pawan Kalyan from Jana Sena Party gets grand welcome from brother, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and family RBA

    VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan from Jana Sena Party gets grand welcome from brother, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and family

    Recent Stories

    Mid-term elections in 6 months': Chhattisgarh ex-CM Baghel's BIG prediction for NDA 3.0 (WATCH) gcw

    'Mid-term elections in 6 months': Chhattisgarh ex-CM Baghel's BIG prediction for NDA 3.0 (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surfaces osf

    T20 WC 2024: 'Pakistan forced to lose to USA since IMF loan pending', Pak satirist's take goes viral (WATCH)

    Who is Niveditha Gowda? Know about Chandan Shetty's wife RBA

    Who is Niveditha Gowda? Know about Chandan Shetty's wife

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Mahindra XUV3XO: 5 features that makes Mahindra's SUV better for you gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Mahindra XUV3XO: 5 features that makes Mahindra's SUV better for you

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda granted divorce by Bengaluru court; What led to their decision? vkp

    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda granted divorce by Bengaluru court; What led to their decision?

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon