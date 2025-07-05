Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre recommended the suspension of four officials, including DCF Chakrapani, over the death of a tigress and her four cubs in Chamarajanagar. The tigers died after consuming a poisoned cow carcass.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has recommended the suspension of four forest officials, including DCF Chakrapani, for alleged negligence and dereliction of duty in connection with the deaths of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

Tigress and four cubs died from poisoned cow carcass

The minister's decision follows a preliminary investigation report that revealed the tigers died after consuming a poisoned cow carcass.

The minister, who received and reviewed the preliminary report of the high-level inquiry committee, made this recommendation to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The forest officials were found negligent in their duty, particularly in not paying salaries to outsourced staff on time, which led to setbacks in patrol work.

Minister cites non-payment of salaries as dereliction of duty

The minister said that although the money was released by the end of April to pay the salaries of the outsourced staff, not paying salaries till June is a dereliction of duty on the part of DCF Chakrapani, which has caused setbacks in the patrol work.

The outsourced staff had protested on June 23 that they had not been paid salaries for 3 months since March. It is apparent that the frontline staff were evading duty due to non-payment of salaries on time, said the minister.

The tigers died due to a chemical compound sprayed inside the carcass of a cow that was attacked and killed by the tiger, according to the preliminary investigation report.

Three staff suspended; final report due by July 10

Three staff members have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated. The minister has also directed the final report to be submitted by the 10th of this month.

The high-level committee headed by Additional Chief Principal Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar, which has submitted the preliminary investigation report, includes APCCF Srinivasulu of the Wildlife Department, Chamarajanagar CCF Hiralal, AIG Harini Venugopal of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, wildlife expert Dr Sanjay Gubbi and Assistant Director of Mysore Zoo Dr Shashidhar.

Karnataka has the second-largest tiger population in India, with an estimated 563 big cats.