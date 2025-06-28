In the Chamarajanagar tiger death case, five tigers were found dead in the MM Hills. Poisoning is suspected. Forest officials have arrested three villagers. A detailed investigation is underway to uncover the exact cause.

Chamarajanagar: Five mysterious tiger deaths have caused a stir in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division in Chamarajanagar district. The incident occurred in the Hoogyam wildlife range, where five tigers from the same family were found dead. An investigation is currently underway.

Three suspects arrested in connection with the deaths

The forest department has arrested three suspects from the villages of Kalabedoddi and Koppa. The accused have been identified as Konappa from Kalabedoddi, Madhuraj and Nagaraj from Koppa village. Serious charges have been filed against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Karnataka Forest Act, 1969.

Revenge killing suspected as motive

According to sources, the prime accused, Madhuraj, allegedly plotted to kill a tiger in retaliation for the loss of his cow, which was reportedly killed by the animal. He is accused of poisoning the tiger by lacing the cow's meat with poison. The deceased cow is said to have belonged to a man named Kunayya.

Accused tracked and detained during night operation

The accused had allegedly gone into hiding in and around Koppa village. The forest department detained them during a late-night operation and transported them to Hanur for questioning. The interrogation is being conducted at an undisclosed location.

Conflicting statements and ownership dispute over cow

During the investigation, Konappa, reportedly the owner of the cow, denied any knowledge of the incident. “This is not our cow. I don’t know who poisoned it,” claiming innocence when he visited the scene.

To verify the cow’s ownership, officials brought several villagers to the location and intensified questioning of the suspects.

Joint investigation underway amid black magic rumours

The forest department and the police are jointly interrogating the arrested individuals. Investigators are also probing alternative angles, including the possibility of black magic or other complex motives behind the deaths of the five tigers.