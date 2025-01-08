'Deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case

In a bizarre turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, a wrong spelling on ransom note and the ingenuity of the local police exposed a carefully staged abduction that was nothing more than a desperate ploy for money.

In a bizarre turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, a wrong spelling on ransom note and the ingenuity of the local police exposed a carefully staged abduction that was nothing more than a desperate ploy for money. The incident began with a troubling report from Sanjay Kumar, a contractor in the construction business.

Sanjay informed the police that his younger brother, Sandeep, had been abducted. He presented a 13-second video showing Sandeep tied to a tree, seemingly pleading for help. Accompanying the video was a ransom note demanding Rs 50,000 to save Sandeep’s life. The note carried a chilling yet flawed warning: failure to pay would result in his "deth"—a misspelling that turned out to be a crucial clue.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun noted, "The word death misspelt in the note Sanjay had received gave us a clue that the abductors weren't educated." However, what truly piqued the police's curiosity was the unusually modest ransom demand, especially given Sanjay's financial standing. "Also, Sandeep did not have enmity with anybody nor any personal issues in the family," Jadaun added.

Police swiftly began their investigation, locating Sandeep near Rupapur. His evasive answers during questioning raised suspicions. Sensing a deeper mystery, SP Jadaun devised a clever trap- he asked Sandeep to write an application while dictating it. When Sandeep repeated the same spelling error—writing "deth" instead of "death"—the facade crumbled.

Under rigorous questioning, Sandeep confessed to staging his own abduction. He revealed that he had recently hit an elderly man with his bike, incurring Rs 80,000 in medical expenses. Desperate to cover his losses and unable to rely on his elder brother’s generosity, Sandeep resorted to deception.

Police have detained Sandeep and are preparing to take legal action against him.

