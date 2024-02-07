Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Chalo Delhi': Why is Karnataka Congress staging protest against Centre?

    The CM criticizes the Centre for discontinuing compensation to states post-GST implementation. Karnataka, a significant tax contributor, receives only Rs 12-13 out of every Rs 100 in taxes, contributing Rs 4,30,000 crore annually.

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Karnataka Congress leaders, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are staging the 'Chalo Delhi' protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital today (February 7). The demonstration is to address grievances against the Centre, including concerns over reduced tax devolution and uneven resource distribution.

    Here's an overview of the key issues prompting the protest:

    1. Upper Bhadra Scheme: Despite the Union Government's Rs 5,300 crore allocation in the previous year's budget, CM Siddaramaiah alleges that not a single rupee has been released for the project.

    2. Drought Relief: With 223 out of 236 taluks facing drought conditions, the Karnataka government sought Rs 17,901 crore in compensation from the Centre. The actual crop damage cost stands at Rs 35,000 crore, but no relief has been provided.

    3. Reduction in Tax Share: Siddaramaiah claims a decrease in Karnataka's tax share from 4.71% to 3.64% between the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, resulting in a Rs 62,098 crore loss. The Finance Commission's recommendation for a Rs 5,495 crore special grant was declined.

    4. GST Woes: The CM criticizes the Centre for discontinuing compensation to states post-GST implementation. Karnataka, a significant tax contributor, receives only Rs 12-13 out of every Rs 100 in taxes, contributing Rs 4,30,000 crore annually.

    5. Mahadayi and Mekedatu Projects: CM Siddaramaiah highlights pending environmental clearances and permissions for the Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects.

    6. Reduction in Tax Devolution: Despite the state's budget doubling, tax share reduction and increasing cess and surcharge create an unjust scenario, with Rs 73,593 crore missed out on various projects.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
