    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport

    CCB police apprehended Anoop MS and Latif KV for transporting 120kg of ganja from Odisha to Mangalore and Kerala. The contraband was concealed in an iron box in their car's rear bumper. The arrest reveals a larger narcotics network, prompting further investigations and efforts to dismantle it.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    The City Crime Branch (CCB) police have apprehended two individuals involved in the large-scale transportation of banned narcotic marijuana from Odisha to Mangalore and Kerala. The arrested suspects, identified as Anoop MS (28) from Kerala's Wayanad and Latif KV (36) from Iritty, were taken into custody following a meticulously planned operation led by CCB Inspector Shyam Sundar.

    The raid, conducted in the locality of Pilikur in Thalpadi, Ullal, resulted in the seizure of a staggering 120 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately Rs. 28 lakh from the arrested individuals. The accused were in the process of transporting the contraband in a car from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh, with Bengaluru as their final destination.

    Bengaluru man claims harassment and extortion by police over mention of 'weed' in chat text

    The modus operandi employed by the suspects was rather cunning. They had ingeniously concealed the ganja within a separate iron box installed in the rear bumper of their Bolero vehicle, making detection by law enforcement authorities a challenging task.

    CCB officials have highlighted that this arrest sheds light on the involvement of multiple individuals in the illicit trade of narcotics, indicating the presence of a larger network. As investigations progress, efforts to apprehend all individuals associated with this illegal trade are underway.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 9:57 AM IST
