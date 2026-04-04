Bengaluru faces a severe auto LPG shortage as supply disruptions continue for the third day. Drivers wait for hours in long queues, with many bunks running out of stock. The crisis has led to fare hike demands and disrupted daily livelihoods.

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka are facing a severe crisis as disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have significantly affected the supply of auto LPG. The shortage has led to long queues at gas bunks across the city, with many outlets running out of stock. As the situation continues, drivers are struggling to sustain their daily earnings, while commuters are beginning to feel the impact through increased fares and reduced availability of autos.

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Severe Shortage Across Cities

The auto LPG shortage is not limited to Bengaluru alone. Cities such as Mysuru, Tumakuru, Raichur and Ramanagara are also experiencing similar disruptions. Long queues of auto-rickshaws stretching for kilometres have become a common sight outside the few bunks that still have stock.

In many places, nearly half of the gas bunks have displayed ‘No Stock’ boards. In Tumakuru, six out of eight bunks have reportedly shut down due to a lack of supply. Ramanagara has seen at least one bunk remain closed for two days, while in Mysuru, most outlets are not operational.

Drivers are being forced to wait for four to five hours to refill their tanks. In some cases, after reaching a bunk and finding no gas available, drivers are unable to return due to empty tanks and are left with no option but to park their autos and leave.

Rationing and Operational Challenges

Bunks that still have limited stock have started rationing fuel. In Bengaluru, some outlets are restricting supply to around ₹400 worth of gas per auto. Notices have been put up requesting cooperation from drivers as the crisis continues.

Auto drivers say the situation has made it extremely difficult to earn a livelihood. With reduced fuel availability and long waiting hours, many are unable to complete enough trips to sustain their daily income.

Auto Fares Hiked Amid Crisis

Amid the ongoing shortage, several auto drivers in Bengaluru have begun requesting a fare increase of around 10 percent from passengers. Some have displayed notices inside their vehicles, while others are directly informing commuters about the additional charge.

Drivers cite rising costs and reduced working hours as the primary reasons for the hike.

“It is very difficult to run our homes. We cannot operate without fuel, and without income, survival becomes impossible,” said one driver, expressing his frustration.

With no immediate resolution in sight, both drivers and commuters are bracing for continued inconvenience as the supply crisis unfolds.