Tomato at Rs 100? Chilli Rs 50? Latest Vegetable Rates will SHOCK you
Vegetable Price in Hyderabad: Vegetable prices have currently seen a huge spike. Do you know what the prices of various vegetables are likely to be at the weekend markets in Hyderabad?
15
Image Credit : Google Gemini AI
Vegetable prices
Veggie prices are soaring, with most items around Rs. 50/kg. Low yields due to weather have caused a price hike, making it tough for shoppers to afford weekly groceries.
25
Image Credit : gemini ai
How much for tomatoes?
A staple in kitchens, tomato prices have shot up. Once Rs. 20-30/kg, they're now Rs. 60-70 in markets and nearing Rs. 100 in supermarkets, becoming a luxury for many.
35
Image Credit : Getty
What's the onion price?
Onion prices are currently low in Hyderabad at Rs. 25-30/kg. It's a good time to stock up as prices are expected to rise. They last long, helping you save money later.
45
Image Credit : Getty
How much for which vegetable?
Price list (per kg): Green chillies Rs. 50-60, Carrots Rs. 50-60, Brinjal Rs. 45-50, Potatoes Rs. 30-35, Cabbage Rs. 30-35. Check local markets for exact rates.
55
Image Credit : Gemini
Leafy green prices
While other veggies are pricey, leafy greens remain affordable. Spinach is Rs. 17-20/kg, mint and coriander are Rs. 5-10/bunch. Note: Prices vary by market location.
