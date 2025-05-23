India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: Op Sindoor - Indian delegation's flight delayed landing due to drone attack near Moscow

The drone attack, reportedly launched by Ukraine, forced their flight to circle in the air for several hours. The all-party delegation landed later and was received by India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar.
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
India's 'Operation Sindoor' has inflicted substantial losses on the Pakistan Air Force. OSINT data reportedly confirms the destruction of key fighter jets, dealing a major blow to Pakistan's defense capabilities.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: 'Has done this for 2nd time' - Rahul Gandhi's unannounced visit to DUSU office leaves students fuming (WATCH)
The University of Delhi alleged on Thursday that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, came to the campus without informing the authorities and expressed hope that this does not happen in future.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: 'Insulted PM Modi' - BJP files complaint with NIA against Kerala rapper Vedan
Mini Krishnakumar questioned the appropriateness of calling the Prime Minister a pseudo-nationalist, especially given the influence artists have on society.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: ‘Promoted ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind', wanted revenge for Babri Masjid’ - Arrested Varanasi man shared India’s intel with Pak
Tufail, a resident of Varanasi, frequently shared provocative content, including videos of Maulana Saad Rizvi and messages promoting ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind', revenge for Babri Masjid and the imposition of Sharia law in India.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: Kerala steps up Covid vigil as two deaths reported in May, health dept advises caution
Of the 182 Covid cases reported in May, 57 was in Kottayam, 34 in Ernakulam, and 30 in Thiruvananthapuram. Those with symptoms are recommended to undergo Covid test.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: Revolutionising security - How IISc's glow-in-the-dark molecule could help tackle counterfeit threats
A team of researchers at the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry (IPC), IISc, have designed a new chiral aminoborane molecule that exhibits persistent room-temperature phosphorescence and circularly polarised luminescence (CPL).
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: Incorrect and myopic to say India lacks national security strategy - CDS General Anil Chauhan
Lambasting the strategic analysts and political pundits who often state that India lacks national security strategy, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in his book said, “That is incorrect and a myopic understanding of the issue.”
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: DTC issues new SOP, faulty buses to be removed within 15 min, QRT deployed at 30 locations
DTC has issued a new SOP to remove broken-down buses in the national capital and has deployed cranes and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at 30 key locations across the city that will monitor and function to remove the faulty buses.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: Basavaraju and 26 other slain Naxalites carried a combined bounty of Rs 3.33 crore in Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist leader Basavaraju and 26 others, including 12 women, were recently killed in a major anti-Naxal operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Abhujmad region.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: Terror sleeper cells busted across J&K - SIA conducts raids, seizes incriminating material
The State Investigation Agency conducted multiple raids across Jammu and Kashmir targeting terror-linked sleeper cells involved in online radicalisation and anti-national activities.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence ties up with Germany’s Rheinmetall AG for ammunition production
Reliance Defence and Rheinmetall AG have partnered to produce ammunition and explosives in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, boosting India's defence sector and supporting the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: White House condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington DC, says evil of anti-Semitism must be eradicated from society
The White House condemned the killing of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC, calling it a brutal act of anti-Semitism. President Trump vowed justice, and security has been heightened nationwide as the suspect remains in custody.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 23: Bangladesh cancels $21 million defence deal with Indian shipyard GRSE
Bangladesh has cancelled a $21 million deal with India’s GRSE for an ocean-going tug amid strained ties. The contract was part of a $500M defence credit line, marking a setback in India-Bangladesh military cooperation.