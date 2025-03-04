Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH)

Karnataka bodybuilder Chitra Purushotham’s viral bridal photoshoot blends strength and tradition, sparking admiration and social media buzz.

Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH)
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 9:02 AM IST

Chitra Purushotham, a renowned bodybuilder from Karnataka, has garnered attention for her unique bridal look. In the viral videos and photos, she is seen confidently displaying her biceps (muscles) while wearing a traditional Kanjivaram saree.

This blend of strength and traditional attire has sparked a mix of admiration and humor on social media. Many have praised Chitra for showcasing her physique through bodybuilding and now appearing as a beautifully adorned bride. Chitra has won several awards, including Miss India Fitness and Wellness. Her shared photos are sparking discussions about how beauty is expanding into the realms of gyms and exercise.

In a remarkable blend of Indian tradition and strength, Karnataka-based bodybuilder Chitra Purushotham has shared photos and videos of her unconventional bridal photoshoot on social media, which have gone viral across the country. Dressed in a classic Kanjivaram saree and adorned with traditional jewelry, Chitra confidently shows off her biceps, challenging traditional bridal aesthetics.

Her photos and videos, which have gone viral on social media, have garnered millions of views and numerous comments. Netizens have praised her dedication to fitness and her breaking of traditional norms by hitting the gym and sporting 6-pack abs. Some have jokingly commented that Chitra looks like a boy. One user commented, "Her in-laws will always think twice before arguing with her!" Another said, "Along with gold jewelry, she should also wear her bodybuilding medals."

This isn't the first time bodybuilder Chitra Purushotham has been in the spotlight on social media. She is also Miss India Fitness and Wellness, and Miss South India. She has won several prestigious awards, including Miss Karnataka and Miss Bangalore. However, her recent bridal photoshoot, where she refuses to conform to tradition, has earned her praise. It seems she is redefining the social standards that equate women with beauty and femininity (softness). Netizens are captivated by the fusion of strength and tradition.

