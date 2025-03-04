Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH)

Chitra Purushotham, a renowned bodybuilder from Karnataka, has garnered attention for her unique bridal look. In the viral videos and photos, she is seen confidently displaying her biceps (muscles) while wearing a traditional Kanjivaram saree.

In a remarkable blend of Indian tradition and strength, Karnataka-based bodybuilder Chitra Purushotham has shared photos and videos of her unconventional bridal photoshoot on social media, which have gone viral across the country. Dressed in a classic Kanjivaram saree and adorned with traditional jewelry, Chitra confidently shows off her biceps, challenging traditional bridal aesthetics.

Her photos and videos, which have gone viral on social media, have garnered millions of views and numerous comments. Netizens have praised her dedication to fitness and her breaking of traditional norms by hitting the gym and sporting 6-pack abs. Some have jokingly commented that Chitra looks like a boy. One user commented, "Her in-laws will always think twice before arguing with her!" Another said, "Along with gold jewelry, she should also wear her bodybuilding medals."

This isn't the first time bodybuilder Chitra Purushotham has been in the spotlight on social media. She is also Miss India Fitness and Wellness, and Miss South India. She has won several prestigious awards, including Miss Karnataka and Miss Bangalore. However, her recent bridal photoshoot, where she refuses to conform to tradition, has earned her praise. It seems she is redefining the social standards that equate women with beauty and femininity (softness). Netizens are captivated by the fusion of strength and tradition.

