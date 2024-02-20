Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BMRCL unveils picture of Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi

    BMRCL unveiled Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi depot. Manufactured by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd, China, the six-car train, each weighing 38.7 metric tonnes, will operate on the Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra, passing through the Silk Board Junction.

    BMRCL unveils picture of Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    BMRCL has posted the first pics of Bengaluru Metro's unwrapped prototype Train of the Driving coach at the unloading area of Hebbagodi depot today. They took the news to Twitter and posted the update. This prototype train is designated for Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line, running between RV Road and Bommasandra, passing through the infamous Silk Board Junction.

    This Driverless prototype was made by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd, China. The shipment had arrived at Hebbagodi depot, marking a milestone in public transportation. The six-car train, weighing 38.7 metric tonnes each, will operate on the RV Road-Bommasandra line. It departed from Shanghai Port on January 24, its arrival showcases the city's advancement in futuristic transport solutions through innovative technology and streamlined logistics.

    Through the Yellow Line, congestion along Jayadeva Junction is likely to be reduced as commuters travelling to Electronic City will use this metro. The Silk Board junction, often hailed as one of the most congested areas in the city, will likely experience reduced traffic due to the addition of this line. The government has stated that this metro line might be opened to the public by mid-2024.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam vkp

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack vkp

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk vkp

    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk

    Karnataka: Man rescued who fell down 100-feet abyss with bike at Chikhale waterfalls at Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Man rescued who fell down 100-feet abyss with bike at Chikhale waterfalls at Belagavi

    Bengaluru: Technical snag slows down trains along Purple Line, BMRCL assures rectification soon vkp

    Technical glitch hampers Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line, Majestic station shut down temporarily!

    Recent Stories

    Setback for WB Govt: Calcutta HC division bench allows BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali snt

    Setback for WB Govt: Calcutta HC division bench allows BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

    iPhone 16 series Apple to introduce two new colours this year gcw

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to introduce two new colours this year?

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu

    Houthi attacks disrupt Indian diesel shipments to Europe, shifting trade dynamics eastward snt

    Houthi attacks disrupt Indian diesel shipments to Europe, shifting trade dynamics eastward

    cricket Ben Stokes contemplates bowling return as England grapples with defeats against India osf

    Ben Stokes contemplates bowling return as England grapples with defeats against India

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon