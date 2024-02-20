BMRCL unveils picture of Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi

BMRCL has posted the first pics of Bengaluru Metro's unwrapped prototype Train of the Driving coach at the unloading area of Hebbagodi depot today. They took the news to Twitter and posted the update. This prototype train is designated for Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line, running between RV Road and Bommasandra, passing through the infamous Silk Board Junction.



This Driverless prototype was made by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd, China. The shipment had arrived at Hebbagodi depot, marking a milestone in public transportation. The six-car train, weighing 38.7 metric tonnes each, will operate on the RV Road-Bommasandra line. It departed from Shanghai Port on January 24, its arrival showcases the city's advancement in futuristic transport solutions through innovative technology and streamlined logistics.



Through the Yellow Line, congestion along Jayadeva Junction is likely to be reduced as commuters travelling to Electronic City will use this metro. The Silk Board junction, often hailed as one of the most congested areas in the city, will likely experience reduced traffic due to the addition of this line. The government has stated that this metro line might be opened to the public by mid-2024.

