BMRCL introduces free cycle parking at nine Namma Metro stations in Bengaluru to promote eco-friendly commuting and enhance last-mile connectivity. Cyclists welcome the move, but safe infrastructure remains a key concern.

In a bid to encourage eco-friendly transport and improve last-mile connectivity, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the introduction of free cycle parking at nine metro stations across Bengaluru. The move aims to promote cycling as a convenient and sustainable option for commuters travelling to and from metro stations. Currently, cycle parking charges at metro stations are Rs 1 per hour, capped at Rs 10 per day. The new free parking facility is expected to make commuting easier for cyclists, particularly those who rely on bicycles for the first or last leg of their journey.

Tender Process and Implementation

The BMRCL recently invited a tender for the management of the metro parking system, with the tender process open until 9 February. The final agency responsible for implementing the free cycle parking will be selected thereafter. A BMRCL official told The Times of India that the stations chosen for free parking were identified based on the volume of cycle commuters, ensuring the facility benefits the maximum number of users. Parking fees will continue at other metro stations across the city.

Infrastructure Remains a Bigger Challenge

While the free cycle parking initiative has been welcomed, many cyclists have pointed out that infrastructure improvements are a more pressing concern than parking fees.

Sathya Shankar, popularly known as the Cycle Mayor of Bengaluru, highlighted that the lack of safe cycling spaces remains the primary challenge for city cyclists.

Another commuter, Biju Cherayat, emphasised that the absence of poles or secure supports to lock cycles at several metro stations poses a major problem, making cycling risky despite the availability of free parking.

Stations Offering Free Cycle Parking

The free cycle parking facility will be available at the following metro stations:

Purple Line: Mysore Road, Byappanahalli

Green Line: Madavara, Peenya Industry, JP Nagar

Yellow Line: BTM Layout, Electronics City, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital

The BMRCL hopes that this initiative will encourage more residents to adopt cycling as a sustainable commuting option, while also easing congestion and promoting a greener urban transport culture in Bengaluru.