BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji announces quitting Bellandur office, citing worsening potholes and traffic on Outer Ring Road. Netizens and industry experts criticise Bengaluru's infrastructure neglect, urging urgent government action.

Bengaluru’s persistent pothole problem has claimed yet another victim, this time in the form of a corporate exodus. BlackBuck, a city-based digital trucking platform, is relocating from its Bellandur office, citing agonizing commutes and deteriorating road conditions. CEO Rajesh Kumar Yabaji, who has led the company from the same location for nine years, expressed frustration over the city’s infrastructure in a heartfelt post on X. He lamented that the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch, once a thriving IT corridor, has become “very-very hard to continue here” due to roads that resemble the surface of the moon, long commute times, and dust-filled streets.

CEO Rajesh Yabaji Cites Infrastructure Neglect

Yabaji described the situation bluntly: “Roads full of potholes and dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Did not see any of this changing in the next five years.” The ORR corridor, connecting Silk Board to K R Puram, houses over 500 IT companies and sees nearly a million commuters daily.

Despite generating the highest revenue for the city’s civic body, the stretch has seen a 45% rise in vehicular traffic compared to last year, further worsening the commuting nightmare.

Government Response And Political Reactions

While the state government has yet to react to BlackBuck’s decision, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has previously said: “Bengaluru is not a planned city. Work cannot be completed in a single day; we are on the job.”

Industry veterans and political leaders have expressed concern over the situation. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai termed the company’s move a “big failure of governance in Bengaluru” and urged Deputy CM Shivakumar to intervene.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra highlighted that “the city’s infrastructure is choking under pressure. Time, talent, and investment are slipping away because of the govt’s apathy.”

Netizens Voice Their Frustration

Social media users have rallied behind Yabaji and criticized local governance.

Netizen Shankar summarised Bellandur’s woes: “Bellandur feels like a workplace purgatory. The roads are a mess, pedestrian infrastructure is practically non-existent, the air is thick with dust, and greenery is a distant dream. Parking is a daily nightmare, and traffic management is so chaotic.”

One user said: “Bengaluru’s biggest problem is that we don’t have alternative routes to any destination. Every option is a 1–2 hour one-way traffic jam. We need a broad network of roads inside ORR. We need a flyover or even an underground network that connects to ORR.”

Other users suggested practical solutions:

Remove or narrow central footpaths and trees that obstruct traffic.

Improve left and right-side footpaths for pedestrian use.

Develop alternative routes within ORR to reduce commute times.

Build flyovers or an underground network connecting ORR to major destinations.

Greater Bengaluru IT Companies & Industries Association Appeals

Krishna Kumar Gowda, General Secretary of the association, stressed the urgent need for government intervention, as reported by TOI:

“The decision of leading firms to move out highlights the continued infrastructure neglect along ORR. We call for a transparent roadmap to improve roads, Metro connectivity, and public utilities, and reiterate our willingness to collaborate with the authorities to restore Bengaluru’s status as the tech capital of India.”

Citizens’ Expectations For Improvement

Bellandur residents and IT professionals have outlined specific demands: