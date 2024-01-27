Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP’s Ayodhya train yatra from Karnataka postponed by a week

    The inaugural train for the Karnataka BJP's Ram Mandir Darshan Abhiyan to Ayodhya has been postponed by a week. Around 1500 individuals who booked seats are affected. The campaign aims to facilitate visits to the Ram Mandir, with 25 trains scheduled for around 35 thousand participants by March 25th. The delay is attributed to a notice from the railway department, as confirmed by campaign co-convenor Jagdish Hiremani.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

    The first special train set to depart from Karnataka for Ayodhya as part of the Ram Mandir Darshan Abhiyan initiated by the state BJP has been postponed by a week. Jagdish Hiremani, the co-convenor of the campaign, revealed that the railway department issued a notice, pushing back the departure date from the originally scheduled 31st of this month.

    Approximately 1500 individuals had already booked their seats for the inaugural train departing from Bangalore by making fixed payments later in the evening. The state BJP launched this campaign to provide an opportunity for party workers to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, extending the invitation to the general public as well.

    Ram Lalla idol's expressions changed as soon as Pran Pratishtha happened, reveals Sculptor Arun Yogiraj

    As part of this initiative, around 35 thousand workers from the state are anticipated to travel to Ayodhya in 25 trains by March 25th, all to seek the darshan of Lord Rama. The decision to postpone the first train's departure has left many eager participants awaiting their journey. The co-convenor, Jagdish Hiremani, emphasised that the railway department was responsible for the delay and confirmed that the new departure date was one week later than initially planned.

