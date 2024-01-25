Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Lalla idol's expressions changed as soon as Pran Pratishtha happened, reveals Sculptor Arun Yogiraj

    Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the creator of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's grand temple, revealed that Lord Ram's countenance underwent a significant transformation after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Yogiraj, expressing gratitude for being part of the historic event, shared that he noticed the change during the installation, acknowledging it as divine intervention.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the revered Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's grand temple, disclosed that the countenance of Lord Ram underwent a significant transformation immediately after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

    The culmination of a wait spanning over 500 years, the grand return of Lord Ram to his temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, brought tears of joy to people worldwide. Amidst the celebrations, sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the fortunate creator of the selected Ram Lalla idol, made startling revelations during an interview with Aaj Tak.

    Present during the momentous Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Yogiraj expressed his profound gratitude, considering himself the luckiest person on earth for being part of this historic event. During the interview with Aaj Tak, the sculptor disclosed that Lord Ram's countenance altered significantly after the Pran Pratishtha, a revelation he candidly conveyed to those present during the sacred ceremony.

    He spent approximately 10 days in the temple's inner sanctum and shared that he noticed the transformation during the installation day while making some markings. Surprisingly, he admitted that what he witnessed wasn't his work. Yogiraj reflected on his perceived divine intervention, stating, "I was sitting there and realized that it was not my work."

    In his own words, "Expressions on the face/eyes of Ram Lalla changed as soon as Pran Pratishtha happened. This isn't how Ram Lalla looked when I made it! This is not my work. It's Divine intervention 🙏."

