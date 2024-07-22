Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago

Karnataka’s consumer forum has ordered a Bengaluru hospital and two doctors to pay over Rs 5 lakh to Padmavathi for a 2004 surgery where a needle was left in her spine. The negligence caused severe pain and trauma for over six years. The ruling also includes Rs 50,000 for litigation costs and damages from the hospital’s insurer.

The ordeal began when a 3.2cm surgical needle was left behind in the spine of 46-year-old Padmavathi during an operation at Deepak Hospital. This negligence led to extreme abdominal pain, persistent backache, and significant trauma for over six years, reported TOI.

The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that Deepak Hospital and the two doctors involved must pay Padmavathi Rs 50,000 to cover litigation costs. In addition, New India Assurance Co Ltd, which had insured the hospital against negligence risks, is required to pay Rs 5 lakh in damages.

Padmavathi’s suffering continued until the needle was eventually removed at another hospital. This case underscores the critical importance of accountability and proper medical procedures in healthcare.

