Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago

    Karnataka’s consumer forum has ordered a Bengaluru hospital and two doctors to pay over Rs 5 lakh to Padmavathi for a 2004 surgery where a needle was left in her spine. The negligence caused severe pain and trauma for over six years. The ruling also includes Rs 50,000 for litigation costs and damages from the hospital’s insurer.

    Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    In a landmark decision, Karnataka’s consumer forum has ordered a Bengaluru hospital and two doctors to pay over Rs 5 lakh in compensation to a woman for a botched surgery that occurred in 2004. The case, reported by Vindhya Pabolu, highlights a severe lapse in medical care.

    The ordeal began when a 3.2cm surgical needle was left behind in the spine of 46-year-old Padmavathi during an operation at Deepak Hospital. This negligence led to extreme abdominal pain, persistent backache, and significant trauma for over six years, reported TOI.

    The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that Deepak Hospital and the two doctors involved must pay Padmavathi Rs 50,000 to cover litigation costs. In addition, New India Assurance Co Ltd, which had insured the hospital against negligence risks, is required to pay Rs 5 lakh in damages.

    Padmavathi’s suffering continued until the needle was eventually removed at another hospital. This case underscores the critical importance of accountability and proper medical procedures in healthcare.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun enters Day 7 july 22 2024 anr

    Karnataka: Search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun enters Day 7

    No liquor in Karnataka on July twenty six Wine shop owners organise protest against Excise department corruption vkp

    No liquor in Karnataka on July 26: Wine shop owners organise protest against Excise dept corruption

    Karnataka labour department likely to pass bill extending IT work hours to fourteen

    Karnataka labour department likely to pass bill extending IT work hours to 14

    Karnataka Congress is a golmaal government says MP Shobha Karandlaje vkp

    'Karnataka Congress is a ‘Golmaal’ government': MP Shobha Karandlaje

    Karnataka Man drags chained dog tied to scooter for kilometres netizens demand police action WATCH vkp

    Karnataka: Man drags chained dog tied to scooter for kilometres; Netizens demand police action (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    My relationship with Virat Kohli is not for TRPs, declares India head coach Gautam Gambhir top quotes (WATCH) snt

    My relationship with Virat Kohli is not for TRPs, declares India head coach Gambhir | Top quotes (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun enters Day 7 july 22 2024 anr

    Karnataka: Search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun enters Day 7

    Wipro to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch on July 22 RKK

    Wipro to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch on July 22

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 22 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold drops by Rs 80 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 22: Rate of 8 gm gold drops by Rs 80

    Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey today; all you need to know AJR

    Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey today; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon