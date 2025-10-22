Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru to discuss the city’s growth, innovation, infrastructure, and the future path for Karnataka’s development amid ongoing urban concerns.

Bengaluru: Biocon chief and industrialist Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday morning met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the meeting, they discussed about Bengaluru's growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka's growth story.

In a post on X, DK Shivakumar wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet Ms. @kiranshaw, entrepreneur and Founder of Biocon, at my residence today. We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru's growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka's growth story."

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>This comes amid the feud between the duo over infrastructure in Bengaluru. </p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has earlier expressed frustration over Bengaluru's infrastructure woes, citing poor road conditions and garbage management issues on several occasions. She emphasised the need for timely garbage clearance and road resurfacing, holding government ministers accountable for the city's state. </p><p>Her comments followed an overseas business visitor's tour of Biocon Park, who raised questions about the state of the city's infrastructure.</p><p>In a post on X, Shaw wrote, "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can't get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?'" </p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>In response to criticism, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a jibe at Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over the latter's criticism of road infrastructure in Bengaluru, saying that she could develop the same if she wants.</p><p>"If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads," Shivakumar said while conducting the "Bengaluru Nadige (Walk for Bengaluru)" program in the KR Puram area. </p><p>On Sunday, Shivakumar lashed out at "some" Bengaluru-based industrialists for their alleged unwarranted caustic remarks about Bengaluru's urban infrastructure. </p><p>"Some of the industrialists who owe their success to Bengaluru are today criticising the city. They are forgetting their humble beginnings in Bengaluru and how the city helped them grow. I believe that we should not forget our roots," the Deputy CM said while speaking to reporters after participating in 'Walk with Bengaluru' initiative at Koramangala.</p><p><i>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</i></p>