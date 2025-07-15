The Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence of Shubha and her accomplices in the 2003 Bengaluru Ring Road murder case, where Shubha conspired to kill her fiancé, BV Girish. The court has allowed them to file a mercy plea within 8 weeks.

Bengaluru: The recent murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Shillong shocked the nation. However, for Bengaluru residents, it evoked chilling memories of a similar case in 2003, the murder of BV Girish by his fiancée, Shubha.

Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence in 2003 Ring Road Murder

Shubha, who had received life imprisonment from both the trial and High Court, appealed to the Supreme Court. The apex court has now upheld the sentence for her and her accomplices. However, considering their age and the circumstances, the court allowed them to file a mercy petition with the governor within eight weeks.

The court noted that the act was done in a moment of anger and without a full understanding of the consequences. It also directed that the convicts not be arrested for eight weeks.

The 2003 Ring Road Murder That Shocked Bengaluru

On November 30, 2003, 21-year-old law student Shubha Shankaranarayan was engaged to 27-year-old software engineer BV Girish. Their wedding was scheduled for the following year. Both came from respected families in Banashankari II Stage, Bengaluru, and their families had known each other for over a decade.

However, tragedy struck just three days after the engagement; Girish was brutally murdered on December 3, 2003.

A Sinister Plan Unfolds

On the night of December 3, Shubha invited Girish to dinner, saying they should spend time together before the wedding. After dinner, she suggested stopping near HAL Airport to watch planes take off and land. There, a gang attacked Girish. Shubha acted shocked and pleaded with the attackers to spare him, feigning innocence.

Girish sustained severe head injuries and was hospitalised but succumbed the next morning.

Police Left Clueless Initially

Girish's family filed a police complaint, but initial investigations yielded no leads. Girish had no enemies, and suspicion didn’t fall on Shubha due to their recent engagement.

Engagement Video Raises Red Flags

While reviewing engagement footage, police noticed Shubha appeared unhappy and disinterested. Her expressions didn’t align with a typical bride-to-be. This led them to dig deeper.

Phone Records Crack the Case

Investigators discovered that Shubha had made 73 calls and sent numerous messages to her college junior, Arun Varma, on the day of the murder. When questioned, Arun claimed he wasn’t in Bengaluru. However, his mobile location data placed him near the crime scene.

This case became one of the earliest in India where digital evidence, call records and location tracking were used effectively in court.

Shocking Confession and Arrests

Under pressure, Shubha confessed to being in love with Arun. Her father disapproved of their relationship, so the couple plotted Girish’s murder. They hired two men, Venkatesh and Dinakar, to carry out the attack.

All four were arrested in January 2004 and charged with murder and conspiracy.

In 2010, a fast-track court sentenced Shubha, Arun, Venkatesh, and Dinakar to life imprisonment. The Karnataka High Court upheld the verdict in July, stating their conduct was “consistent with guilt and inconsistent with innocence”.

In 2011, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice P. Sathasivam rejected Shubha’s bail plea. However, in 2014, the court granted her bail, considering her 52-month incarceration and the fact that her co-accused had already been granted bail.