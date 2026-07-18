Advisor Narottam Sahoo praises the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket by Skyroot Aerospace. The 24-meter rocket, built with 3D printing and carbon fibre, is hailed as creating a 'new history' for India's space sector.

Advisor to Gujarat Council on Science and Technology Narottam Sahoo on Friday praised the successful launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket Vikram-1, saying that the initiative will create a new history.

Speaking with ANI, he highlighted that the 24-meter rocket they built, designed for Low Earth Orbit, utilised materials created entirely through 3D printing and carbon fibre technology. "The successful flight of 'Vikram-1' today; it introduced so many novel approaches and established a solid foundation in the space sector. This marked the first major success for Skyroot Aerospace, a space startup. The 24-meter rocket they built, designed for Low Earth Orbit, utilised materials created entirely through 3D printing and carbon fibre technology. Prime Minister Modi established IN-SPACe in Ahmedabad five years ago to integrate private players into ISRO's mainstream activities; this initiative is creating a new history," he said.

India's First Private Orbital Launch a Success

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability.

Mission and Technical Details

The mission, named 'Mission Aagaman', was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM).

The Vikram-1 rocket, powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module, is designed to deploy payloads up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The maiden flight carried multiple payloads, including the "Diamond Lotus", a lab-grown diamond from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds.

Symbolic Payloads Onboard

Among the payloads on Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is something truly special--a handwritten postcard from PM Modi with the words, "Vande Mataram." It travels to space alongside handwritten messages from the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers, and well-wishers across the globe, making Mission Aagaman a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions. (ANI)