Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda launched the Bhoosuraksha project to digitise 100 crore land record pages, prevent fake entries, and make documents easily accessible online. Scanning is set to be completed by March 2026.

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has announced that the digitisation of land records under the Bhoosuraksha project will play a crucial role in preventing fake entries and forged documents. Speaking after launching the project at the District Collector’s office in Bengaluru, the minister said every suspicious case of document forgery will be investigated thoroughly. “If needed, documents will be sent to forensic labs to verify authenticity and take strict action,” he added.

35.36 Crore Pages Scanned Across Karnataka

Out of 100 crore pages of revenue records in the state, 35.36 crore have already been scanned. The remaining 65 crore pages are expected to be digitised by December 2025. In Bengaluru Urban District, one crore land records need to be scanned. The minister said the digitisation process will make land records easily accessible to citizens. People can apply for land records through the Bhoosuraksha website at Nadakacheri offices and receive the documents at home.

Funding Granted For Record Room Modernisation

To modernise record rooms and prevent theft or misuse of revenue documents, the government has allocated ₹5 crore to the Bengaluru Urban District Collector’s office. The goal is to eliminate middlemen and make land record access seamless. Currently, an average of 9,000–10,000 pages are being scanned daily in Bengaluru’s Tahsildar offices. The government has set a March 2026 deadline to complete scanning in all AC and DC offices. In 26 of 246 taluks, A and B category documents have already been scanned.

Karnataka First In Country To Fully Digitise Records

Krishna Byre Gowda highlighted that while other states have only indexed revenue records, Karnataka is the first state to undertake full scanning and digitisation of 100–120 crore pages of revenue records.

Senior Officials Present At Launch

The event was attended by Revenue Department Secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Revenue Commissioner Sunil Kumar, Bengaluru District Collector Jagadish, and Office Assistant Prashant Gowda Patil, among other officials.