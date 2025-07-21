The Supreme Court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife in the MUDA land case. The Court criticised ED's role in political matters and upheld the Karnataka High Court’s earlier decision.

The Supreme Court has strongly criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for trying to ‘use legal cases to fight political battles’. The top court made these sharp remarks on Monday while hearing the matter.

The court rejected the plea filed by ED against Karnataka High Court's decision to set aside the probe against BM Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, linked to the alleged irregularities in illegal land allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

What is the case about?

The case is linked to land allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife BM Parvathi and State Minister Byrathi Suresh were accused of getting land plots illegally. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent summons to both of them as part of its probe into alleged money laundering.

In March 2025, the Karnataka High Court quashed the ED’s summons, giving relief to Parvathi and Suresh.

What happened in the Supreme Court?

On Monday, July 21, the Supreme Court heard the ED's appeal challenging the High Court's decision. But the bench, led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, refused to entertain the plea.

Right from the start, the judges seemed unwilling to go ahead with the case. The Chief Justice asked ED's lawyer, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, some tough questions.

CJI Gavai said:

"Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used for it?"

He also warned that he could say some “harsh comments” about the ED, based on his past experience in Maharashtra.

ED backs off to avoid harsh comments

After the bench made its views clear, ASG SV Raju agreed to withdraw the case. But he asked the court not to treat this withdrawal as a legal example for other cases in the future, reports Live Law.

Even as the court dismissed the appeal, the Chief Justice said, "We do not find any error in the reasoning adopted by the single judge (of the High Court). In the peculiar facts and circumstances, we dismiss it."

The CJI even told ASG Raju, "We should thank you for saving some harsh comments."

What does this mean now?

The Supreme Court's order brings full relief to CM Siddaramaiah's wife BM Parvathi and Minister Byrathi Suresh in this case.

It also raises strong questions about how the ED is being used, especially in political matters.

The court's comments suggest concern about central agencies being pulled into political fights. This case has once again brought attention to the independence of investigative agencies and their role in a democracy.

The Supreme Court has made it clear: investigative agencies like the ED should not be used for political purposes.

In this case, Karnataka's Chief Minister's wife has got relief, and the judiciary has reminded everyone that politics should be fought at the ballot box, not in courtrooms using central agencies.

(With agency inputs)