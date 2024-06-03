Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bhavani Revanna absconding from SIT in case linked with Prajwal Revanna: K'taka Minister Priyank Kharge

    The SIT is conducting a search for Bhavani Revanna, mother of MP Prajwal Revanna, who is missing after failing to appear for a trial related to an abduction case. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized the Revanna family's lack of cooperation and called for Bhavani's arrest, emphasizing the need for them to exemplify morality and justice.

    Bhavani Revanna absconding from SIT in case linked with Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched an intensive search operation across three districts to locate Bhavani Revanna, the mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Bhavani has gone missing after failing to appear for a trial related to the abduction case of a sexual assault victim involving her son. She is believed to be absconding to avoid arrest.

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge addressed the media, stating that Bhavani Revanna should be arrested and that her bail should be denied. He questioned the ethics of the Janata Dal (Secular) party, to which the Revanna family belongs, highlighting the contradiction between their claims and actions. "They talk about ethics, but where is Prajwal? Why are they avoiding us if they have done nothing wrong?" Kharge asked.

    He criticized the Revanna family for not cooperating with the legal process. "If they believe they are innocent, why are they evading the law? Revanna seeks anticipatory bail but fails to appear for hearings. Prajwal has been mentioned in connection with Rahul Gandhi for 30 days now, yet Bhavani remains elusive," Kharge remarked.

    Highlighting the prominence of the Revanna family, which includes former Prime Ministers, ex-ministers, MPs, and MLAs, Kharge stressed the need for them to set an example. "This is not an ordinary family. They should be role models and exemplify morality. However, their actions contradict their words. Our duty is to ensure justice for the victims," he concluded.

    The ongoing search by the SIT and the minister's strong statements underscore the seriousness of the allegations and the urgency to bring Bhavani Revanna to justice.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Maulvi arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl who came to read Quran in Chitradurga mosque vkp

    Karnataka: Maulvi arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl who came to read Quran in Chitradurga mosque

    Record-breaking rainfall in Bengaluru over past 11 years, IMD warns of heavy monsoon showers for next 3 hours vkp

    Record-breaking rainfall in Bengaluru over past 11 years, IMD warns of heavy monsoon showers for next 3 hours

    Bengaluru: BMRCL clears fallen tree branch on track near Trinity metro station, Purple line resumes operation vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL clears fallen tree branch on track near Trinity metro station, Purple line resumes operation

    Bengaluru rainfall mayhem: Huge trees topple down on traffic, several vehicles reportedly damaged (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru rainfall mayhem: Huge trees topple down on traffic, several vehicles reportedly damaged (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Metro trains suspended between Indiranagar & MG Road due to fallen tree branch on viaduct vkp

    Bengaluru: Metro service suspended between Indiranagar & MG Road due to fallen tree branch on viaduct

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi pens 'new sankalps' after Kanniyakumari meditation; urges dedicating next 25 yrs towards Viksit Bharat anr

    PM Modi pens 'new sankalps' after Kanniyakumari meditation; urges dedicating next 25 yrs towards Viksit Bharat

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen admits he was drunk on night of crash, says report gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen admits he was drunk on night of crash, says report

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp

    From South Africa to Namibia: David Wiese's journey through cricket osf

    From South Africa to Namibia: David Wiese's journey through cricket

    Gold rate on June 3: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on June 3: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon