Bhavani Revanna absconding from SIT in case linked with Prajwal Revanna: K'taka Minister Priyank Kharge

The SIT is conducting a search for Bhavani Revanna, mother of MP Prajwal Revanna, who is missing after failing to appear for a trial related to an abduction case. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized the Revanna family's lack of cooperation and called for Bhavani's arrest, emphasizing the need for them to exemplify morality and justice.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched an intensive search operation across three districts to locate Bhavani Revanna, the mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Bhavani has gone missing after failing to appear for a trial related to the abduction case of a sexual assault victim involving her son. She is believed to be absconding to avoid arrest.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge addressed the media, stating that Bhavani Revanna should be arrested and that her bail should be denied. He questioned the ethics of the Janata Dal (Secular) party, to which the Revanna family belongs, highlighting the contradiction between their claims and actions. "They talk about ethics, but where is Prajwal? Why are they avoiding us if they have done nothing wrong?" Kharge asked.

He criticized the Revanna family for not cooperating with the legal process. "If they believe they are innocent, why are they evading the law? Revanna seeks anticipatory bail but fails to appear for hearings. Prajwal has been mentioned in connection with Rahul Gandhi for 30 days now, yet Bhavani remains elusive," Kharge remarked.

Highlighting the prominence of the Revanna family, which includes former Prime Ministers, ex-ministers, MPs, and MLAs, Kharge stressed the need for them to set an example. "This is not an ordinary family. They should be role models and exemplify morality. However, their actions contradict their words. Our duty is to ensure justice for the victims," he concluded.

The ongoing search by the SIT and the minister's strong statements underscore the seriousness of the allegations and the urgency to bring Bhavani Revanna to justice.

Latest Videos