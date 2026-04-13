The BESCOM Mithra App will be offline for a system upgrade from 10:00 a.m. on April 11 to 11:59 p.m. on April 13, temporarily halting services like bill payments and complaint registration. During this period, customers can report power-related issues via designated WhatsApp numbers or by calling the 1912 helpline.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has announced a brief interruption in mobile services owing to an upgrade to the BESCOM Mithra App. According to the official update, the app will be offline for three days, from 10:00 a.m. on April 11 until 11:59 p.m. on April 13. During this time, users may be unable to access important services via the mobile app.

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Users who rely on the BESCOM Mithra App for electricity-related services are likely to experience inconvenience. This includes:

Paying electric bills

Registering complaints

Tracking Service Requests

Viewing use and billing history.

Services are likely to improve once the app is restored, as the disruption was caused by a system upgrade.

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BESCOM has advised consumers to comply throughout this time. Customers are recommended to:

Complete urgent debt payments by April 11.

Use alternate outlets like the official website, if accessible.

Avoid last-minute purchases amid downtime.

BESCOM App Down: How To Report Power Complaints?

Even though the mobile app will be unavailable, BESCOM has given alternate methods for customers to report electricity-related complaints.

Customers may transmit photographs or videos of power outages, damaged lines, or other issues straight to the WhatsApp hotline numbers allotted to their districts. This is supposed to assist assure a speedier resolution despite the app's brief downtime.

Residents can call the BESCOM helpdesk at 1912 for immediate assistance or questions, which will remain operational during the outage.

BESCOM App Down: Why This Upgrade Is Important?

The upgrade is designed to improve the app's performance, user experience, and service delivery. While there may be some temporary inconvenience, the initiative is intended to improve digital services for lakhs of energy customers in Bengaluru and adjacent regions.

BESCOM has asked consumers to be patient while the update work is carried out. Services on the app are anticipated to resume regular operation after April 13.