BESCOM announces power outage in parts of Bengaluru on October 27: Check affected areas

BESCOM announced a power outage in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital and Vasanth Nagar areas on Sunday, October 27, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, due to KPTCL maintenance work. Affected areas include hospitals, businesses, and residential streets. Public cooperation is requested.

BESCOM announces power outage in parts of Bengaluru on October 27: Check affected areas vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 9:15 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

According to an announcement by BESCOM, several areas around Victoria Hospital and Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru will experience a power outage on Sunday, October 27, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM due to urgent maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) at the 66/11 KV C Station and Victoria Station.

The power supply will be temporarily cut in numerous locations, affecting hospitals, businesses, and residential neighborhoods. Areas expected to experience this disruption include the Nepro Institute at Victoria Hospital, Minto Eye Hospital, Gasco Enterology Hospital, and Allied Hospital. Additionally, K.R. Road, S.P. Road, SJP Road, Chikpet, Chikpet Main Road, OTC Road, Godown Road, JC Road, JC Road 1st Cross, A.M. Lane, Kalasipalya Main Road, B.V.K. Iyengar Road, Grain Bazaar Road, Nagartpete, Tigalapete, N.R. Road, portions of OTC Road, MTB Road, Kumbara Complex, Kote Street, Old Slaughterhouse, Mamulpet, and Beli basavanna Temple Street will also be impacted.

In Vasanth Nagar, the maintenance work at the C Station will lead to power interruptions around the MLA Bhavan, KPCC Office, KPSC, Indian Express building, and Cunningham Road. Other areas affected include Alley Oscar Road, Queens Road, Bowring Hospital, Infantry Road, Visvesvaraya Tower, the Police Commissioner’s Office, Payappa Garden, Chandni Chowk, Jasma Bhavan Road, Miller Tank Bund Road, Broadway Road, Station Road, Clean Road, Miller's Road, Slaughterhouse Road, Jamboo Bazaar, Chikka Bazaar Road, Venkatappa Road, Muniswamy Road, Payappa Garden, Cemetery Road, Park Road, and Nala Road.

BESCOM has requested public cooperation during the maintenance period and has advised residents to plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

