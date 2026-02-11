BESCOM has announced a scheduled power cut in several Bengaluru areas on February 11 due to maintenance work. Electricity supply will be disrupted between 10 AM and 5 PM in Koramangala, Electronics City, Madiwala and other localities.

The city’s electricity distribution company has announced a temporary disruption in power supply across several parts of Bengaluru this week due to scheduled maintenance and technical work. The planned shutdown is part of routine infrastructure upgrades and repair activities aimed at ensuring a stable and uninterrupted power supply in the long term. According to officials, electricity supply will be suspended in designated areas at specific timings on Wednesday, February 11.

Power Outage from 10 am to 4 pm

On Wednesday, from 10 am to 4 pm, power supply will remain suspended in Lakshmi Layout, South City Apartment, Kammanahalli, areas around Shantiniketan School, Electronics City Phase 1, Doddathoguru, Bommanahalli, NJR Layout, Chikkathoguru, Hongasandra, Konappana Agrahara and surrounding areas.

Power Outage from 10 am to 5 pm

On the same day, from 10 am to 5 pm, power supply will be temporarily shut down in several other key areas of the city. These include Koramangala, Netravathi Block, Jyothi Nivas College area, Godavari Block, ST Bed, Judicial Block, KML Village, Kapila Block, Raheja Tower, Prestige Star Tech Park, B Nagasandra, NAL Road, SR Layout, NR Layout, PR Layout, Amarjyothi Layout (West Wing), Vinayakanagar, Wind Tunnel Road, 5th Block of Koramangala Industrial Area, Madiwala, Venkateshwara Layout, Chikka Adugodi, St John’s Staff Quarters, Jogi Colony, CAR Police Quarters, Adugodi Main Road, St John’s Hospital, Maruti Nagar, Dollar Scheme Colony, 100 Feet Ring Road, areas around Oracle Campus, Bannerghatta Road, BG Road, KHB Colony, 3rd and 7th Blocks of MICO Layout, 3rd to 6th Blocks of Koramangala, Bhuvanappa Layout, Cauvery Layout, Krishna Nagar Industrial Layout, SG Palya, Madiwala Market, Siddhartha Colony and surrounding areas.

Advisory for Residents

Electricity department officials have urged residents to plan their essential activities in advance and cooperate during the outage period. They have assured that power supply will be restored promptly once the maintenance work is completed.