    Bengaluru: Young woman allegedly molested by unknown assailant at Lalbagh, father shares his pic on X

    A young woman was molested during her morning stroll in Bengaluru's Lalbagh Park. She bravely captured a photo of her attacker, sparking a call for justice. Her father appealed for action on social media, leading to a swift response from Siddapur police amid concerns for park visitors' safety.

    In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Bengaluru, a young woman was molested by an unknown assailant while taking a morning stroll in the serene surroundings of Lalbagh Park. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, displayed remarkable courage by capturing a photo of her attacker, a move that has sparked a fervent call for justice.

    The distressing event unfolded earlier today as the young woman embarked on her routine walk in Lalbagh Park, seeking solace amidst nature's tranquillity. However, her peaceful outing was abruptly shattered when she became the target of unwanted advances from an unidentified youth.

    Undeterred by the traumatic experience, the brave young woman managed to snap a photo of her assailant, providing a crucial piece of evidence in the pursuit of justice. Her father, deeply disturbed by the incident, took to social media platform X to shed light on the ordeal and appeal for swift action from the authorities.

    Expressing concern over the safety of visitors to Lalbagh Park, the father's plea resonated widely, prompting a swift response from the Siddapur police. 

