Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot

    Bangalore celebrates as the first driverless metro train, manufactured by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd., reaches Hebbagodi depot. Weighing 38.7 metric tonnes per coach, it heralds a new era in the city's transportation.

    Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    The Driverless train of Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line has reached the Hebbagodi depot at Electronic City. Taking this news to Twitter, Namma Metro's official account tweeted, "The First Train set of 6 cars has reached Hebbagodi Depot safely at 3.30 am". The city rejoices as its first driverless metro train, manufactured by China-owned CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd, arrived,  marking a significant milestone in the city's transportation sector.

    The train set consisting of six cars reached Hebbagodi depot at 3:30 am, heralding a new era of advanced public transportation in the city. Each coach of the train, transported by trailers, weighs approximately 38.7 metric tonnes.

    This cutting-edge driverless train, destined to ply on the RV Road-Bommasandra line, was dispatched from Shanghai Port on January 24, embarking on a journey that culminated in its arrival at Hebbagodi depot today. The seamless integration of state-of-the-art technology and efficient logistics has made this feat possible, positioning Bangalore as a pioneer in embracing futuristic transportation solutions.

    The government earlier commented that the Yellow Line metro might be open to the public by mid-June. However, the governor in his speech had said that the Central government might open two metro lines before the Lok Sabha elections. 

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report vkp

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report

    Allegations resurface: FIR filed against Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar for illegal asset

    Allegations resurface: FIR filed against Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar for illegal asset

    Bengaluru: BBMP seals Rockline mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over pending tax payments vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP seals Rockline mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over pending tax payments

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage vkp

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage

    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    Recent Stories

    Why Moody's revised outlook for 4 Adani Group firms to 'stable'

    Why Moody's revised outlook for 4 Adani Group firms to 'stable'

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report vkp

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report

    Allegations resurface: FIR filed against Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar for illegal asset

    Allegations resurface: FIR filed against Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar for illegal asset

    Kerala: Man turns violent, attacks employee during scanning in Thrissur Govt Hospital rkn

    Kerala: Man turns violent, attacks employee during scanning in Thrissur Govt Hospital

    Kerala: Wayanad farmer's cow brutally killed; Police await autopsy report anr

    Kerala: Wayanad farmer's cow brutally killed; Police await autopsy report

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon