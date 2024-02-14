Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot

The Driverless train of Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line has reached the Hebbagodi depot at Electronic City. Taking this news to Twitter, Namma Metro's official account tweeted, "The First Train set of 6 cars has reached Hebbagodi Depot safely at 3.30 am". The city rejoices as its first driverless metro train, manufactured by China-owned CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd, arrived, marking a significant milestone in the city's transportation sector.



The train set consisting of six cars reached Hebbagodi depot at 3:30 am, heralding a new era of advanced public transportation in the city. Each coach of the train, transported by trailers, weighs approximately 38.7 metric tonnes.



This cutting-edge driverless train, destined to ply on the RV Road-Bommasandra line, was dispatched from Shanghai Port on January 24, embarking on a journey that culminated in its arrival at Hebbagodi depot today. The seamless integration of state-of-the-art technology and efficient logistics has made this feat possible, positioning Bangalore as a pioneer in embracing futuristic transportation solutions.

The government earlier commented that the Yellow Line metro might be open to the public by mid-June. However, the governor in his speech had said that the Central government might open two metro lines before the Lok Sabha elections.