A Bengaluru woman shared her experience after being fired from her corporate job, reflecting on burnout and work-life imbalance. Her post about stress, health neglect and identity loss has gone viral, sparking discussion on toxic work culture and office politics.

A woman from Bengaluru, identified as Nidhi, who was working in a corporate company, has shared her experience on social media after being fired from her job. In a candid post, she reflected on the mistakes she believes she made during her time at the organisation and highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance between professional and personal life.

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Why Do People Lose Their Jobs?

Losing a job in the corporate world is not always about poor performance. In many cases, employees get caught in office politics or face challenges due to organisational dynamics. At times, individuals may be let go due to high salary costs or disagreements with management. Not agreeing with unreasonable demands or questioning decisions can also affect job security.

Amid this challenging corporate culture, Nidhi shared what she feels she did wrong.

My Job Became My Identity

Nidhi said she completely overlooked her personal life.

“I made my job my entire identity,” she shared.

I Didn’t Look After My Health

“I forgot that I have a body that needs care. I did not pay attention to my daily routine, I was not eating properly or on time, and I was not getting any exercise,” she said.

I Was Always Living Under Stress

Nidhi explained that she was constantly under pressure.

“I had to go to the office, complete my work, and meet targets. My life became a cycle of office and home. In all this, I forgot that I needed mental rest too.”

I Forgot About My Lifestyle

“Between all the office work, I completely stopped paying attention to my food and fitness. I did not even think about learning new skills. I also stopped meeting my friends and attending family functions,” she added.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “The issue is INDIA, there are no rules, no laws, especially no unity, many are bootlickers , they will always try to pull someone down.”

Second user commented: “I’ve been fired from my job more than once. The first time it happened I felt exactly how you feel now. The experience however did teach me something. Treat your next job like a working holiday. Don’t attach emotions. Have fun at your workplace and treat your job as something that’s not permanent. Measure your commitment.”