A Delhi-based professional has sparked conversation on career fulfilment and financial dependence after sharing the lessons he learned from spending 60 days without an income.

A Delhi-based professional has sparked conversation on career fulfilment and financial dependence after sharing the lessons he learned from spending 60 days without an income. His candid reflections compared a monthly salary to a "hard drug" and shed light on the emotional struggle of walking away from a stable job that no longer brought him happiness.

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The post was shared by Delhi resident Karan on Instagram, where he opened up about resigning from a company he had been associated with for nearly two years. According to him, the decision was not impulsive but the culmination of months of internal conflict and hesitation.

"I resigned at the end of March after working with the same company for almost two years," he wrote.

Karan revealed that despite feeling increasingly dissatisfied with his role, he repeatedly postponed his resignation. He kept convincing himself that things would improve with time.

He recalled telling himself that the next appraisal cycle could bring better opportunities, the next quarter might feel more rewarding, or a future conversation with management could finally change his circumstances.

"It never did," he said.

"Salary is a hard drug to quit," he wrote.

Karan said that a regular paycheck gradually becomes intertwined with nearly every aspect of daily life. Over time, financial stability begins to shape not just spending patterns but also confidence, routines and a person's sense of security.

"You build your entire life around it. Your rent, spending habits, weekend plans, confidence and even your sense of security," he wrote.

Karan candidly described the uncomfortable realities that often accompany unemployment, concerns that many people experience but rarely discuss openly.

"You feel guilty taking money from your parents again. You look at your bank account more often. You start questioning every purchase," he said.

His reflections also highlighted how the predictability of a monthly paycheck can sometimes prevent people from confronting a more fundamental question about their lives and careers.

"Because the paycheck arrives every month, you rarely stop to ask whether you're actually happy," he wrote.

Looking back on his decision, Karan said that leaving the routine behind gave him a level of clarity he never had while he was still caught inside it.

"It's only after stepping outside the loop that you can see the loop clearly."

The post quickly struck a chord with professionals across social media, prompting many users to share their own experiences with career breaks, resignations and periods without a steady income.

Several commenters recalled spending months without a salary after leaving jobs that had left them drained and dissatisfied. While financial uncertainty remained a source of stress, many admitted they discovered a sense of peace and personal freedom that had been missing amid relentless workplace pressure.

Others confessed that they currently find themselves in the same position Karan once occupied, continuing to show up at jobs they no longer enjoy while holding onto the hope that things will somehow improve tomorrow.