A viral video shared by Jasleen Singh Jass shows a paralyzed auto driver getting out of his vehicle with great difficulty to worship at a Gurdwara Sahib. The clip, which has garnered over 4 million views, is being praised as a powerful reminder of faith and resilience in the face of physical hardship.

A few steps done with much difficulty have affected millions of people online when a paralysed car driver stepped out of his vehicle to worship at a Gurdwara Sahib. Jasleen Singh Jass shared the video on Instagram, where it has received over 4 million views and hundreds of replies. In the video, despite his condition, the auto driver gently exits his vehicle to do ‘matha tek’ and offer ardass at the Gurdwara Sahib. The effort is obvious, each action thoughtful, but so is his unrelenting resolve.

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The simplicity of the occasion contributes to its emotional impact. There are no great gestures; only a man, his religion, and a humble act of devotion. For many spectators, it served as a reminder of the power that faith can provide, even in the face of physical pain.

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How Did Netizens React?

Social media users showered the comments area with sentiments of affection and respect. Many people hailed the movie as humbling, saying it put common grievances in perspective. Others saw it as a monument to resilience, noting how the driver's dedication overcame his constraints.

Among the many reactions, one user wrote, “😢 real hero .. salute of you bro 👏👏", while another admitted, “And I complain to god for minor inconveniences."

A third commented, “Literally in tears after watching this 🥺❤️….. may this person get all the happiness 🧿."

Another added, “Inspirational people who not givup. He doing hard work for self and own family. Waheguru always blessed him."

In a society frequently driven by haste and distraction, this small moment has struck a deep chord, reminding viewers of the power of sincerity and tenacity