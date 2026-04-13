A woman in China went viral for sleeping five hours at work as a protest against her low salary. The situation escalated after her manager threatened to fire her and she ate his chocolate, which caused a medical emergency for the boss who has glucopenia, sparking widespread online debate.

A woman became viral in China after taking a five-hour sleep at work as a form of protest—and then posting an emotional video online after being chastised for it. According to the South China Morning Post, the anonymous lady stated in her video that her manager had threatened to terminate her if she slept at work again. However, she stated that she was concerned about her low pay and opted to take a sleep at work.

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According to reports, the woman works for a firm in Shangqiu, Henan Province, China. She stated that she was dissatisfied with her low wage and resolved to work harder to compensate by sleeping at her desk. When her supervisor threatened to fire her for taking a five-hour nap, the lady stated she felt mistreated by him. She responded to her manager’s threats to sack her in an online video where she said, “I will not leave. I will make him understand the concept of what you get is what you pay for.”

Another twist was added to the story when the manager noticed the woman had grabbed a chocolate from his desk after waking up. The boss, who has glucopenia, nearly fainted in the workplace as his blood sugar dipped dangerously low. Glucopenia is defined as an unusually low concentration of glucose in the circulating blood.

“My boss became enraged. He said I meant to kill him. He gave me a warning, threatening to fire me,” the woman said in the video. “For those who criticise me, you do not understand people like me who have such a low salary,” she added.

How Did Netizens React?

Internet users were astounded by the woman's blatant deed and subsequent confession.

"Any boss would not tolerate such an employee," one individual wrote. "My God, I did not expect that one day I would support a boss, ha," another said.

Some compared her act of resistance to silent resigning, a practice in which employees coast along by completing the bare minimum at work. Instead of resigning openly, overworked and burned-out employees opt to disconnect and withdraw from full engagement.

Another person wrote, “The Labour Law stipulates that a worker works eight hours a day. So, deducting five hours for nap, time for lunch and going to the toilet, you have less than two hours for sitting in front of your desk to work.”

Another said, “Set an alarm before you take a nap next time, so you will not miss the time to get off duty.”