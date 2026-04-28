Bengaluru police are investigating after a 34-year-old woman, Puja Dutta, was found dead inside a locked flat in Adugodi. Blood stains, torn papers and a decomposed body have raised suspicions of an unnatural death.

Bengaluru witnessed a disturbing incident in its Adugodi area, where a 34-year-old woman, identified as Puja Dutta, was found dead under highly suspicious circumstances inside her rented apartment. The woman, originally from Hirapur in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, had been living alone on the third floor of a multi-storey residential building for nearly three years while working at a private company. Her sudden death has triggered an investigation, as several unusual details at the scene have raised doubts over whether it was a case of suicide or foul play.

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Discovery of the Body

The matter came to light on Monday night after neighbours noticed a strong foul odour emanating from the locked flat and alerted the property owner. The owner subsequently informed the police. On reaching the spot, officers had to call a locksmith to force open the door, which was secured from the inside with multiple bolts. Inside, police found Puja Dutta’s body in a decomposed state, suggesting that she may have been dead for at least three days.

Authorities also noticed the presence of blood at the scene, along with torn papers scattered across the room. A table fan was found switched on near the body, further adding to the unusual nature of the discovery.

Police Investigation and Evidence Collection

Following the discovery, the Adugodi police shifted the body for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Officials stated that the final conclusion would depend on the forensic report. A detailed investigation has been launched, including analysis of her mobile phone records and questioning of individuals who were in contact with her.

Police are also attempting to trace a man who was reportedly seen visiting her frequently, as part of efforts to understand possible personal disputes or connections linked to the incident.

Neighbour and Owner Statements

The house owner, Janakamma, stated that Puja had been residing in the rented accommodation for the past three years and mostly communicated in Hindi. She mentioned that the woman was unmarried and worked at a private firm.

According to Janakamma, there were occasional disturbances due to loud music played by Puja, which had led to complaints from neighbours. She also claimed she had advised Puja to vacate the house following disagreements over the issue.

She further added that she last saw Puja on Thursday, when someone had visited the property to enquire about renting the house. After that, there was no sight of her until the body was discovered.

Ongoing Probe

Police have not ruled out any possibilities at this stage and are examining both personal and circumstantial angles. While the locked room has led to initial speculation of suicide, the presence of injuries and other unusual factors has prompted authorities to proceed with caution. Investigators are continuing to piece together events leading up to the discovery, and further clarity is expected after the forensic and medical reports are received.