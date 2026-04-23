A woman stormed a Waluj flat armed with a knife and air pistol, killing her former lover’s wife. Police say the attack stemmed from a soured relationship and financial dispute, shocking the industrial-residential locality.

A 43-year-old woman armed with a sharp weapon and an air pistol stormed a flat at Sai Shraddha Park in Bajajnagar, Waluj, on Wednesday morning and fatally stabbed her former boyfriend’s wife. Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Sadhna Sonpethkar and the assailant as Shaila Sonar.

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Officials said the crime stemmed from a failed relationship and monetary dispute between Sonar and the victim’s husband, Mahendra, an employee with an industrial house in MIDC Waluj. The murder, which occurred between 9.30am and 10am, shocked the neighbourhood due to its brutality.

Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar confirmed that Sonar had previously lodged a complaint in August 2024 accusing Mahendra of sexual exploitation and financial cheating. A chargesheet was filed in that case, and investigators are probing what triggered Wednesday’s attack.

Pepper Spray And Frenzied Knife Assault

Police said Sonar entered the flat and sat in the drawing room, where she was confronted by the victim’s 65-year-old mother-in-law, Kesharbai. As the victim joined the exchange, a heated argument broke out. Sonar allegedly pulled out an air pistol and placed it on the victim’s head, sparking a scuffle.

The pistol fell twice during the struggle, allowing the mother-in-law to throw it out of a window. Sonar then used pepper spray on both women, temporarily incapacitating them. Taking advantage, she launched a frenzied knife attack, stabbing the victim multiple times on the head, neck, back, and face. The assault was so severe that the victim’s face was disfigured.

Neighbours alerted police, who found Sonar hiding inside the flat. She had sustained deep cuts on both hands, likely while wielding the weapon.

Police Investigation And Arrest

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar said Sonar latched the flat from inside before attacking. Police recovered the knife and the suspected firearm, later confirmed to be an air pistol. No bullets were fired.

Sonar was apprehended at the scene and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Police are investigating the source of the knife and air pistol. Preliminary findings suggest Sonar and Mahendra were in a relationship before it soured.

The victim is survived by her husband and two teenage children. Sonar, separated from her husband since 2017, lives with her two children, including a 17-year-old son.