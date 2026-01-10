A 30-year-old woman from Byadarahalli village in Nelamangala, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide after a domestic dispute with her husband over ₹200 meant for a self-help group loan. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In a tragic incident from Byadarahalli village in Nelamangala taluk of Karnataka, a minor domestic dispute over ₹200 ended in a mother of two taking her own life. The family, comprising a husband, wife, two children, and an elderly member, relied on daily wage labour for their livelihood. Despite leading a modest life, tensions over a small financial matter escalated, resulting in a heart-wrenching tragedy that has left the entire village in grief.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Family Background

The deceased woman has been identified as Suma (30), who had been married to Chandrashekhar for about eight years. The couple lived in Byadarahalli and managed a small household, earning their living through daily wage labour. By all accounts, their family life had been normal until this unfortunate incident.

Quarrel Started Over ₹200

Suma had reportedly set aside ₹1,300 at home to pay the instalment for a Dharmasthala self-help group loan. Her husband allegedly took ₹200 from this amount for personal expenses, offering an explanation. When Suma discovered this, she confronted her husband, leading to a heated argument between the couple on Friday morning.

Distressed Wife Ends Her Life

Following the quarrel, a distraught Suma hanged herself inside the house while her husband and mother-in-law were away at work. Chandrashekhar discovered his wife’s body when he returned home for lunch in the afternoon. The sudden loss of a mother of two has left the family and villagers in deep shock.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Nelamangala Rural Police Station, and police officials have visited the spot for inspection. Suma’s body has been sent to the Nelamangala mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

Need for Social Awareness

The incident underscores how minor financial disputes can escalate into irreversible tragedies. Social awareness, emotional support, and open communication within families are essential to preventing domestic conflicts from turning fatal. The tragedy has sparked grief and concern across the village.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)