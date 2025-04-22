A woman in Bengaluru was arrested for stealing 258 grams of gold worth ₹21 lakh from her own home in Kaggadasapura. The theft came to light after a complaint at Marathahalli Police Station. The gold was later recovered.

Bengaluru: A woman was arrested for stealing gold from her own house in Kaggadasapura, Bengaluru. The alleged accused, identified as the complainant's daughter, was found in possession of 258 grams of gold worth Rs 21 lakh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, said on Tuesday.

As per the police, the case came to light following a complaint filed at the Marathahalli Police Station by a resident of Yemalur on April 15.

Furthermore, the complaint raised suspicion against the complainant's daughter, sister, and nephew and a case of theft was registered at Marathahalli Police Station.

"A complaint was filed at the Marathahalli Police Station by a resident of Yemalur, located within the jurisdiction of the same station, on April 15. The complainant had gone on a pilgrimage to Kashi on March 20 and returned home on March 27. Upon return, although the house door was found securely locked, the gold jewellery kept in a bedroom cupboard was discovered missing. In the complaint, suspicion was raised against the complainant's daughter, sister, and sister's son. A theft case was registered at Marathahalli Police Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division said.

During the investigation, the complainant's daughter was summoned for questioning on April 18. Upon questioning, she confessed to having committed the theft. Out of the stolen gold, she admitted that she had pledged 30 grams of gold at a jewellery store within the station limits and kept the remaining 228 grams at her residence.

Following her confession, the police recovered the pledged 30 grams from the jewellery shop and seized the remaining 228 grams from her residence in Kaggadasapura. In total, 258 grams of gold jewellery, valued at Rs 21,00,000 (21 lakhs), were recovered from the accused.

The complainant's daughter was served a notice at the station and released.

The investigation was carried out successfully under the guidance of Dr Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, and Priyadarshini Ishwar Sanekoppa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Marathahalli Subdivision, by the team led by Inspector Anil Kumar PN of Marathahalli Police Station and other officers/staff.