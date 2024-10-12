'Systematic pattern of desecration': India condemns theft of crown from Goddess Kali Temple in Bangladesh

The Indian government also called upon the Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities during the ongoing festive season.

India on Saturday (October 12) expressed deep concern over the theft of a silver, gold-plated crown from the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh's Satkhira district. The crown, which was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country in March 2021, was stolen during the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations. The theft, reportedly caught on camera, has sparked outrage and condemnation.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the theft, calling it a "systematic pattern of desecration" aimed at Hindu places of worship in the country.

"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira. These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," the MEA said in its statement.

The Indian government also called upon the Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities during the ongoing festive season. "We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time," the statement further said.

The theft has raised concerns about rising attacks on minority religious communities during festivals. According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, 35 cases of violence or disruptions related to Durga Puja celebrations have taken place across Bangladesh since the beginning of October.

Prior to the formal start of the festivities on October 9, there were already reports of violence and tensions in some areas.

In Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood, Hindu worshippers were forced to relocate their Durga Puja celebrations to a smaller venue after a procession by local Muslim residents led authorities to deny permission for the installation of the goddess' idol in open spaces.

