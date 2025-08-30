A woman from Bengaluru alleges sexual harassment, blackmail, and sexual assault by her friend Niranjan and his father Rajashekar in Subramanya Nagar. A case has been filed, and police investigations are underway.

Bengaluru: A young woman has lodged a serious complaint alleging sexual harassment and blackmail by her friend and his father in Subramanya Nagar, Bengaluru. According to the complaint, the harassment spanned several years and included invasive tracking, threats, and sexual assault. The incident has left the victim deeply traumatized, affecting both her mental and physical well-being. Authorities have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Complaint Against Friend Details Alleged Harassment

The woman stated that Niranjan, who befriended her in 2020, later began blackmailing her. He allegedly tracked her movements by installing a GPS device in her vehicle and insisted on accompanying her everywhere. When her family discovered these actions, they filed a complaint. Niranjan apologized in writing at the time and promised not to repeat his behavior, but the harassment allegedly continued.

Harassment Near College And Assault At Hotel

The complaint further states that Niranjan allegedly harassed the woman near her college. He reportedly persuaded her to visit the Shangri-La hotel under the pretext of having a conversation, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. During the incident, he allegedly recorded a video and later used it to threaten and blackmail her.

Alleged Harassment By Accused’s Father

The victim has also accused Niranjan's father, Rajashekar, of harassment. She claims he told her that he had seen her photos and videos and demanded that she sleep with him. When she pleaded with him to delete the content, saying she was like a daughter to him, he allegedly threatened to share the videos on social media or send men to coerce her if she refused.

Case Registered And Investigation Underway

A case has been formally registered against Niranjan and Rajashekar at the Subramanya Nagar police station based on these allegations. The police have begun their investigation. The victim’s family is demanding strict punishment for both accused, emphasizing the severe impact on her mental and physical health caused by the harassment and threats.