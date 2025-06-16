A Thrissur temple priest was arrested in Bengaluru for sexually exploiting and blackmailing a woman via late-night video calls. The main accused, Unni Damodaran, is absconding. Bellandur police have launched a manhunt.

Bengaluru: Bellandur police have arrested a temple priest in connection with a shocking case of sexual assault and blackmail. The arrested accused, Arun, serves as a priest at the renowned Peringottukara temple in Thrissur, Kerala. He was taken into custody after a woman filed a complaint alleging exploitation and threats. The temple’s chief priest, Unni Damodaran, also named in the complaint, is currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt to locate him.

Woman sought ritual help, fell into predator’s trap

The victim, Pooja (name changed), approached the temple seeking spiritual help, believing she and her family were affected by a curse. Arun offered to perform a ritual to remove the curse for ₹24,000. Gaining her trust, he requested her phone number under the pretext of updating her about the ritual process.

Sexual exploitation via late-night video calls

Soon after, Arun began calling the woman on WhatsApp late at night. During one of these calls, he allegedly pressured her to follow explicit instructions under the pretext of a spiritual ritual. He secretly recorded the call and later used the footage to blackmail her.

Arun arrested, one absconding

Tired of the relentless harassment by Arun and Unni Damodaran, the woman (Pooja) filed a complaint at the Bellandur Police Station in Bengaluru. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested Arun. The main accused, Unni Damodaran, is currently absconding, and a manhunt is underway to trace him.