    Bengaluru faces water woes: 'One can per person' rule at RR Nagar RO plants causes queue chaos

    Bengaluru's Silicon City faces a severe water crisis as RO plants struggle to meet demand, leading to strict rationing measures. Residents endure long queues for limited water allocations, with some areas only accessing water for a few hours daily. Borewell failures worsen the situation, forcing some RO plants to temporarily close, exacerbating shortages.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Silicon City Bengaluru is facing a severe water crisis as RO plants across the city struggle to cope with increasing demand. The situation has reached a critical point, with residents facing strict rationing measures, limited availability, and even temporary shutdowns of purification units. In response to the dwindling water supply, authorities have imposed strict regulations, allowing only 'one can of water per person' at the clean drinking water units. This measure aims to ensure fair distribution and prevent hoarding, but it has also led to long queues and frustration among citizens.

    Residents in areas like RR Nagar find themselves waiting in line for hours, hoping to secure their quota of clean drinking water. Many are forced to make multiple trips, carrying three to four cans at a time, just to meet their basic needs.

    Water woes intensify in East Bengaluru: Long queues form at supply stations

    The reliance on RO plants has further compounded the issue. With bore wells failing to provide adequate water, these purification units are struggling to keep up with demand. Some RO plants have been forced to shut down temporarily, exacerbating the shortage in certain areas.

    In desperation, some neighbourhoods are only able to access drinking water for a few hours each day, leaving residents scrambling to stock up during limited windows of availability. Signs outside clean drinking water plants bear messages like "No water, cooperate," serving as a stark reminder of the severity of the crisis.

