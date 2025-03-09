Bengaluru: Visually impaired man caught smuggling gold at airport, day after Ranya Rao's arrest

A visually impaired man was arrested at Bengaluru Airport for smuggling gold worth ₹3.4 crore from Dubai. His arrest followed Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s detention for gold smuggling. Officials seized 3,995.22 grams of gold hidden under his shirt. Authorities are investigating possible links to a smuggling network.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

A visually impaired man was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for allegedly smuggling gold worth ₹3.4 crore from Dubai, customs officials said on Saturday.  

Officials did not disclose the suspect’s identity but confirmed that the arrest was made on March 4. This comes just a day after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru Airport in connection with gold smuggling. A total of 14.2 kg of gold, valued at ₹12.56 crore, was recovered from her.  

Based on specific intelligence, Bengaluru Air Customs officers intercepted the visually impaired passenger upon his arrival from Dubai.  

“Upon inspection, 3,995.22 grams of gold worth ₹3,44,38,796 was found concealed under his shirt. The gold was seized, and a case of smuggling was registered,” customs officials said in a statement on ‘X’.  

The investigation is ongoing to determine if the suspect is linked to a larger smuggling network. Authorities are also probing whether he was used as a carrier by an organized syndicate.

