Bengaluru: Visually impaired man caught smuggling gold at airport, day after Ranya Rao's arrest

Read Full Article

A visually impaired man was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for allegedly smuggling gold worth ₹3.4 crore from Dubai, customs officials said on Saturday.

Officials did not disclose the suspect’s identity but confirmed that the arrest was made on March 4. This comes just a day after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru Airport in connection with gold smuggling. A total of 14.2 kg of gold, valued at ₹12.56 crore, was recovered from her.

Based on specific intelligence, Bengaluru Air Customs officers intercepted the visually impaired passenger upon his arrival from Dubai.

“Upon inspection, 3,995.22 grams of gold worth ₹3,44,38,796 was found concealed under his shirt. The gold was seized, and a case of smuggling was registered,” customs officials said in a statement on ‘X’.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if the suspect is linked to a larger smuggling network. Authorities are also probing whether he was used as a carrier by an organized syndicate.

Latest Videos