Bengaluru hospitals report a 10% rise in viral fever cases among children due to continuous monsoon rains and fluctuating weather. Doctors also note an increase in cough, cold, diarrhea, and other seasonal infections.

WHO estimates about one billion seasonal influenza cases annually worldwide, including 3–5 million severe illnesses and up to 650,000 deaths

Bengaluru: Continuous rain and cloudy weather over the past week have triggered a noticeable surge in viral fever cases across the Bengaluru. Doctors report that children are the most affected, with cases rising by nearly 10% compared to the usual seasonal average. Hospitals are also witnessing a rise in dengue, typhoid, diarrhea, and respiratory infections, making this monsoon particularly challenging for both residents and healthcare providers.

Fluctuating Weather Fuels Illness

The initial weeks of the monsoon season saw alternating spells of rain followed by hot, sunny weather, which caused discomfort to residents. However, the past week has brought consistent rainfall and cooler temperatures. This shift in weather conditions has contributed to a rise in infectious diseases, particularly viral fever.

Symptoms Among Children

Children are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, cold, runny nose, vomiting, and diarrhea. Doctors note that cases of viral fever, dengue, and dysentery are on the rise. Outpatient departments in major hospitals have reported a 15–20% increase in fever-related consultations.

Adults Also Reporting Symptoms

Dr. Suresh from KC General Hospital stated that viral fever cases among adults have also increased, though not as sharply as in children.

“While not a serious concern, most patients experience fever and cold symptoms lasting three to four days,” he said.

Pregnant Women Affected

Dr Savitha C, Medical Superintendent of Vanivilas Hospital, highlighted a slight rise in pregnant women reporting cold and fever due to the cooler weather. These cases are being managed in outpatient departments and are typically linked to respiratory viruses.

Hospitals Report Rising Cases

Hospitals including KC General, Victoria, CV Raman Nagar, and Vanivilas are seeing a significant proportion of their outpatient cases related to viral fever. Doctors have urged residents to take extra care during the monsoon season.

Precautions For Parents