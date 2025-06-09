Mangaluru: Dengue cases have been steadily rising in Dakshina Kannada district since the arrival of the monsoon. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr HR Thimmayya has urged the public to take preventive measures to control mosquito breeding and avoid a potential outbreak.

Spike in dengue cases across taluks

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Thimmayya stated that 10 dengue cases were confirmed in May alone, with suspected cases continuing to spread. He noted that the infection is particularly on the rise in Beltangady, Sullia, and Bantwal taluks.

43 confirmed dengue cases this year

Between January and May 2025, a total of 43 dengue cases have been confirmed in the district. While this is a decrease compared to the 534 cases reported during the same period last year, the recent heavy rains and resultant waterlogging have increased the risk of further infections.

Dr Thimmayya cautioned that dengue can be life-threatening if neglected and appealed to the public to remain vigilant and proactive.

Dry Day every friday

To curb mosquito breeding, every Friday is being observed as Dry Day. On this day, residents are requested to:

Empty and clean all water storage tanks, barrels, and drums.

Scrub and refill them with fresh water.

Ensure that all containers are properly covered.

High alert for Rubber and Areca growers

Areas with rubber plantations are at higher risk of mosquito breeding due to water accumulation in collection cups. Growers are advised to turn these cups over regularly to prevent stagnation. Similarly, areca nut farmers are urged to prevent waterlogging in their fields.

Fever surveillance and house inspections

In case of a reported dengue or fever case, health teams will survey and inspect around 50 houses in the vicinity. Water storage sources will be identified and cleared. Dr Thimmayya emphasised that controlling dengue is not the sole responsibility of the health department; public cooperation is crucial.

-- --

Recognize the Symptoms, Avoid Self-Medication

Dengue fever symptoms include:

Sudden high fever

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pain

Nausea and vomiting

Dr Thimmayya strongly advised against self-medication. He warned that taking painkillers without proper medical consultation can worsen the situation, as they can lead to a dangerous drop in platelet count. In severe cases, this can be fatal.

He urged individuals experiencing symptoms to immediately consult a doctor or visit the nearest health centre for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Officials Present District Surveillance Officer Dr Naveen and District Malaria Officer Dr Jacinta were also present at the press conference.