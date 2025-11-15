Rare pre-independence cars and classic vintage models from Dr Veerendra Heggade’s Paayana Museum were showcased at the 4th International Auto Show in Bengaluru. The exhibition drew huge crowds with its unique display of historic automotive heritage.

Bengaluru: The spectacular collection of vintage and classic cars curated by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade drew major attention at the 4th International Auto Show, a three-day event organised by Triune Exhibitors at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Featuring everything from rare pre-independence automobiles to cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, the exhibition offered visitors a vibrant showcase of India’s rich and evolving automotive heritage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rare Vintage Cars on Display

Alongside cars from major national manufacturers, a special pavilion named the ‘Paayana Museum’ displayed an exclusive selection of rare, diverse, and historically significant vintage cars from the era of kings and maharajas, all painstakingly collected by Dr Veerendra Heggade.

Eight unique vehicles, each with striking colour combinations and distinctive designs, were the main highlights. These included the pre-independence 1936 German Opel Kadett, 1946 Ford Prefect E93A, 1947 Morris 8 Series E, Buick Series 50, Hudson Commodore, Frazer F-47C5 Manhattan, and Citroën Traction Avant 11 CV. Their classic styling and rich heritage captivated visitors throughout the event.

A Collection That Grew to Over 250 Cars

What started as a modest collection of just two vintage cars in Dharmasthala has now grown into a museum featuring more than 250 vehicles, reflecting Dr Heggade’s passion for culture, automotive history, and heritage preservation.

The Paayana Museum today houses royal cars, military vehicles, and automobiles acquired through government auctions, all carefully restored and displayed for future generations.

“The collection showcases Dr Heggade’s passion for heritage and creativity,” said Vivek, Manager of the Paayana Museum.

Former FKCCI President Dr Jacob Crasta and exhibitor Cyril Pereira were also present at the event.