“Bengaluru isn’t dirty; it’s just under construction forever,” says an American man seen cleaning city streets alongside BBMP workers. His act of civic spirit and humility has gone viral, earning praise from residents across Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: In a heartwarming example of civic spirit, an American citizen living in the city has won the admiration of locals after he was seen cleaning Bengaluru’s streets alongside Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sanitation workers. The man, identified as Tony Klor, has been residing in Bengaluru on a five-year visa and has become an unlikely symbol of community service and humility. A video of him sweeping footpaths in the city has gone viral on social media, drawing praise for his enthusiasm and respect for the city’s pourakarmikas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ‘White Pourakarmika’ Joins The Heroes Of BBMP

In the now-viral clip, Tony is seen wearing a sari and an overshirt similar to BBMP uniforms, smiling as he sweeps a pedestrian sidewalk shoulder to shoulder with city sanitation workers. He introduced himself in the video as the “White Pourakarmika”, saying he had joined the “BBMP Squad”.

“Namaskara, Bengaluru. Today, I have joined the BBMP Squad. BBMP didn’t hire me, I hired myself,” he says in the video, before adding, “Bengaluru isn’t dirty; it’s just under construction forever. And these techies are finna break their ankles out there. So next time you walk the streets, remember the real heroes in blue.”

Tony also joked that surviving a kilometre on Bengaluru’s footpaths should earn people a government pension, a comment that resonated with many Bengalureans who struggle with the city’s uneven sidewalks.

A Response To A Friend’s Comment

Tony shared that his initiative was sparked by a friend named Caleb, who had commented on the state of the city’s footpaths. Instead of responding with words, Tony decided to act, joining the city’s sanitation workers for a day to contribute his effort and show solidarity.

Viral Video Draws Praise From Locals

The video has garnered nearly 8,000 likes and over 1.3 lakh views across social media platforms. Residents of Bengaluru praised Tony’s gesture as an inspiring act of social responsibility and civic awareness. Many lauded his simplicity and humility, saying his act served as a reminder to appreciate those who keep the city clean every day.

How Did The Users React?

One user commented: “Great initiative. Thank you so much bro.”

Another commented: “These workers are doing their jobs more sincerely.”

Many others echoed the sentiment that sometimes it takes an outsider to remind citizens to value the everyday heroes who maintain their surroundings.