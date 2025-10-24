BBMP has begun white topping work on Panathur Main Road, Bengaluru, leading to a 21-day road closure. Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes and traffic diversions to avoid delays and ensure smooth travel.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an important advisory regarding vehicular movement on Panathur Main Road, within the limits of HAL Airport Traffic Police Station. As part of ongoing infrastructure improvement works, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is carrying out white topping on the road. To ensure smooth and safe traffic management during the construction period, all types of vehicular movement are prohibited along a significant stretch of Panathur Main Road for 21 days. Motorists are urged to plan their routes in advance and follow the alternative traffic arrangements provided by the authorities.

Restricted Roads

Traffic on both sides will be restricted between Panathur Railway Bridge Junction and Boganahalli Junction on Panathur Main Road. This measure has been imposed to facilitate uninterrupted construction and prevent congestion in the surrounding areas.

Alternative Routes for Motorists

From Whitefield And Varthur To Kadubeesanahalli And Devarabeesanahalli: Vehicles can take a right turn near Balagere T Junction and proceed via VIBGYAR Road towards Varthur Main Road. From there, take a left turn near Marathahalli Bridge to reach the Outer Ring Road, and continue towards Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabeesanahalli.

From Devarabeesanahalli And Bellandur To Varthur And Whitefield: Vehicles are advised to use the Outer Ring Road towards Marathahalli Bridge, then proceed to Varthur Main Road to reach their destination.

Public Cooperation Requested

The Bengaluru Traffic Police request the public to cooperate during this period, follow the traffic diversions diligently, and exercise patience to avoid inconvenience.